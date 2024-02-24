Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
世界政府サミット2024で繰り出された「手のひら返し」
channel image
w₊w₊w＝？
32 Subscribers
36 views
Published 14 hours ago

ただ「ノー」と言ってください

https://twitter.com/kuu331108/status/1705598229579223055


CDCは、クルーズ船内での「未知の」集団感染が拡大しており、少なくとも154人が感染していることを確認した。

https://twitter.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1759073229568700536


世界政府サミット2024で繰り出された「手のひら返し」

https://twitter.com/ASKA_Pop_ASKA/status/1760205973506117864

https://twitter.com/Tamama0306/status/1760177046456775068


1,700万人以上が死亡

https://twitter.com/liz_churchill10/status/1759259261119472028

They lied, people died!

https://twitter.com/purplep76858690/status/1639685215718375425

８割黒塗り

https://twitter.com/sakuraaisora/status/1728955220628308158

コロナワクチン副作用被害　3年で過去45年上回る　ワクチン問題研究会が厚労省で会見

https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/1f42967e29053dbaeabb4c5aaf5d6dc92df0b5e4

10歳の女の子

https://twitter.com/hiroki_kamei/status/1480364316318920706?s=03

Keywords
cdcviruspcr

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket