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Black Star-Superplume-Covid Bioweapon Report for 2022 Newsletter 14: April 07, 2022
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1131 views • April 07, 2022
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and area of space between the Libra-Scorpio Constellations.
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The evidence supports the hypothesis that the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon (video) is taking place in slow motion with subtlety before our eyes. This giant bulge from the transition zone to the crust was initiated by the two 7-mag quakes (Japan, New Caledonia) striking about two weeks apart. Note carefully that the 6.4 Loyalty Islands Quake and the 7.0 New Caledonia Quake struck in almost identical locations on the east side of the Origination Zone where more of the deep harmonic tremors strike anywhere on the planet.
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The Ruble rebounds to a higher level than before the invasion and that’s very dangerous for the $
Submitted by Richard
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https://strangesounds.org/2022/04/the-ruble-rebounds-to-a-higher-level-than-before-the-invasion-and-thats-very-dangerous-for-the.html
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Two COVID Variants Just Combined Into a ‘Frankenstein’ Virus
Submitted by Judith
https://www.thedailybeast.com/two-omicron-variants-just-combined-to-make-xe-a-frankenstein-covid-virus
Related: https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-ba2-covid-variant-sweeping-asia-and-europe-is-the-most-unpredictable-one-yet
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Situation Update, April 6, 2022 - PLANNED STARVATION: Grain deliveries by rail to be partially HALTED
Submitted by Terral
April 07, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/7f8eb763-14a0-4684-b2d9-74c6f3a068e0
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Trevor Bedford on Omicron and what about COVID keeps him up at night
Submitted by Mr. Foto
On April 06, 2022 @4:21PM
Watch video: https://youtu.be/IhAIHqMc27g
--
Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and area of space between the Libra-Scorpio Constellations.
--
The evidence supports the hypothesis that the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon (video) is taking place in slow motion with subtlety before our eyes. This giant bulge from the transition zone to the crust was initiated by the two 7-mag quakes (Japan, New Caledonia) striking about two weeks apart. Note carefully that the 6.4 Loyalty Islands Quake and the 7.0 New Caledonia Quake struck in almost identical locations on the east side of the Origination Zone where more of the deep harmonic tremors strike anywhere on the planet.
--
The Ruble rebounds to a higher level than before the invasion and that’s very dangerous for the $
Submitted by Richard
--
https://strangesounds.org/2022/04/the-ruble-rebounds-to-a-higher-level-than-before-the-invasion-and-thats-very-dangerous-for-the.html
--
Two COVID Variants Just Combined Into a ‘Frankenstein’ Virus
Submitted by Judith
https://www.thedailybeast.com/two-omicron-variants-just-combined-to-make-xe-a-frankenstein-covid-virus
Related: https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-ba2-covid-variant-sweeping-asia-and-europe-is-the-most-unpredictable-one-yet
--
Situation Update, April 6, 2022 - PLANNED STARVATION: Grain deliveries by rail to be partially HALTED
Submitted by Terral
April 07, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/7f8eb763-14a0-4684-b2d9-74c6f3a068e0
--
Trevor Bedford on Omicron and what about COVID keeps him up at night
Submitted by Mr. Foto
On April 06, 2022 @4:21PM
Watch video: https://youtu.be/IhAIHqMc27g
--
Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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