253) Barrie Trower: "5G é uma arma!"
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published 2 months ago |
  • Será a tecnologia sem fios e o 5G uma arma? Sim.

As últimas sobre 5G, entrevista com Barrie Trower e a denunciante da ONU Claire Edwards. Fonte: 286) Barrie Trower: "5G is a weapon!" https://www.brighteon.com/2f8b6102-4156-4097-aafa-e0a34131a278 


Entrevista completa em PT | EN | FR:

Claire Edwards e Barrie Trower sobre 5G (Set. 16, 2022) - legenda PT: https://www.brighteon.com/15734f80-2cb7-4821-8674-6e92c0c6c5aa 

ORIGINAL) Claire Edwards and Barrie Trower on 5G (Sep. 16, 2022) - EN subtitles: https://www.brighteon.com/1c6b8849-83bf-4c35-91d7-a4e5f22e7960  

Claire Edwards et Barrie Trower sur la 5G (16 sep. 2022) - sous-titres FR: https://www.brighteon.com/3db41921-95b6-4d21-9740-a95790cc4081


Trailers:

Barrie Trower: "5G é uma arma!": https://www.brighteon.com/4e4ba78d-9b1b-4e59-93aa-9e6541246619

Barrie Trower: "5G is a weapon!" [02:23'']: https://www.brighteon.com/335a9d36-14df-42e5-a3d1-853a36a6eac8

Barrie Trower: "5G and wireless technology are weapons" [03:13'']: https://www.brighteon.com/8827ab9f-15a7-4087-9087-2201fb359f0f


Transcrição e resumo em PDF: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/claire-edwards--barrie-trower-5g-is-a-weapon.html



MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

