© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WARNING FROM WUHAN: "NeoCov" Variant Has High Mortality Rate, Freedom Convoy 2022 DUPES, 5G Hot Topic, Gaslight of the Gods, VAX Causes 416,186 Abortions, NY Nurses Selling Fax Vax Cards: 01.31.2022
Follow
5
Share
Report
1178 views • January 31, 2022
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Warning from Wuhan: Chinese scientists say new Covid variant 'NeoCov' has high mortality rate – Report
Submitted by Jenny
https://www.wionews.com/world/warning-from-wuhan-chinese-scientists-say-new-covid-variant-neocov-has-high-mortality-rate-report-448335
--
Freedom Convoy 2022, Saturday: Thousands pack Parliament Hill for protest
Submitted by Mr. Foto
https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/covid-19-freedom-convoy-2022-news
Brenda’s Related Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/C5x9ttIxAdw/
--
Hot Topic 5G with Mike from COT 01:17:22
Submitted by Jenny
On January 31, 2022 Watch video: https://youtu.be/YD8XkVlCCUM
--
Who watches the Watchmen? Part II: Gaslight of the Gods
Submitted by Mr. Foto
https://prometheusshrugged.substack.com/p/deusexgaslight
--
COVID vaccines and pregnancy: 416,186 spontaneous abortions due to the vaccine
Submitted by Mr. Foto
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/covid-vaccines-and-pregnancy-172000
--
NY Nurses Arrested After Selling $1.5 Million In Fake Vaccine Cards
Submitted by Mr. Foto
BY TYLER DURDEN
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/ny-nurses-arrested-after-selling-15-million-fake-vaccine-cards
--
Question about COVID and Nano Silver Treatment
Written by Chris and Terral
January 28, 2022
On Fri, Jan 28, 2022 at 3:05 PM
Good afternoon Terral:
I have been taking the nano silver I purchased from you twice a day for about 1.5 years now. I have been able to avoid COVID-19 until I tested positive on Wednesday after coming down with flu-like symptoms Monday evening. I have increased my silver intake based on the weight chart, but the virus had about a day and a half head start. I really haven’t started feeling better yet, having taken 3 days of increased silver….
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Warning from Wuhan: Chinese scientists say new Covid variant 'NeoCov' has high mortality rate – Report
Submitted by Jenny
https://www.wionews.com/world/warning-from-wuhan-chinese-scientists-say-new-covid-variant-neocov-has-high-mortality-rate-report-448335
--
Freedom Convoy 2022, Saturday: Thousands pack Parliament Hill for protest
Submitted by Mr. Foto
https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/covid-19-freedom-convoy-2022-news
Brenda’s Related Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/C5x9ttIxAdw/
--
Hot Topic 5G with Mike from COT 01:17:22
Submitted by Jenny
On January 31, 2022 Watch video: https://youtu.be/YD8XkVlCCUM
--
Who watches the Watchmen? Part II: Gaslight of the Gods
Submitted by Mr. Foto
https://prometheusshrugged.substack.com/p/deusexgaslight
--
COVID vaccines and pregnancy: 416,186 spontaneous abortions due to the vaccine
Submitted by Mr. Foto
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/covid-vaccines-and-pregnancy-172000
--
NY Nurses Arrested After Selling $1.5 Million In Fake Vaccine Cards
Submitted by Mr. Foto
BY TYLER DURDEN
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/ny-nurses-arrested-after-selling-15-million-fake-vaccine-cards
--
Question about COVID and Nano Silver Treatment
Written by Chris and Terral
January 28, 2022
On Fri, Jan 28, 2022 at 3:05 PM
Good afternoon Terral:
I have been taking the nano silver I purchased from you twice a day for about 1.5 years now. I have been able to avoid COVID-19 until I tested positive on Wednesday after coming down with flu-like symptoms Monday evening. I have increased my silver intake based on the weight chart, but the virus had about a day and a half head start. I really haven’t started feeling better yet, having taken 3 days of increased silver….
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.