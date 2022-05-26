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"A test of faith" on the day the pit opens. Will you run or stand?
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156 views • May 26, 2022
Will you run from the demon locusts? or do you trust Jesus and have the Holy Spirit living in you? Revelation 9:4 says the locust demons can NOT sting the people with the seal of God. After a brief test of faith, Jesus will come on the clouds to take his bride to Heaven in the Rapture. Jonathan was shown as the nuclear bombs come down, the Bride of Christ goes up.
CERN is a giant magnet that will distort the earth's magnetic field. Watch another Jonathan Kleck video where he explains how Satan will use CERN to open the pit, cause a great global earthquake, and let out the demon locusts of Revelation 9. https://youtu.be/YG0AB9BZipQ Jonathan Kleck says at minute mark 12:28, "you are going to see something that's so horrifying that it will take only the Holy Spirit and the faith of God to be able to stand in that day."
Revelation 9: 1-4 Then the fifth angel sounded: And I saw a star fallen from heaven to the earth. To him was given the key to the bottomless pit. And he opened the bottomless pit, and smoke arose out of the pit like the smoke of a great furnace. So the sun and the air were darkened because of the smoke of the pit. Then out of the smoke locusts came upon the earth. And to them was given power, as the scorpions of the earth have power. They were commanded not to harm the grass of the earth, or any green thing, or any tree, but only those men who do not have the seal of God on their foreheads.
Isaiah 24: 18 And it shall be That he who flees from the noise of the fear shall fall into the pit, and he who comes up from the midst of the pit shall be caught in the snare; For the windows from on high are open, and the foundations of the earth are shaken.
Luke 17: 26-36 And as it was in the days of Noah, so it will be also in the days of the Son of Man: They ate, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark, and the flood came and destroyed them all. Likewise as it was also in the days of Lot: They ate, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they built; but on the day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven and destroyed them all. Even so will it be in the day when the Son of Man is revealed.
“In that day, he who is on the housetop, and his goods are in the house, let him not come down to take them away. And likewise the one who is in the field, let him not turn back. Remember Lot’s wife. Whoever seeks to save his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life will preserve it. I tell you, in that night there will be two men in one bed: the one will be taken and the other will be left. Two women will be grinding together: the one will be taken and the other left. Two men will be in the field: the one will be taken and the other left.”
Luke 21: 25-28 “And there will be signs in the sun, in the moon, and in the stars; and on the earth distress of nations, with perplexity, the sea and the waves roaring; men’s hearts failing them from fear and the expectation of those things which are coming on the earth, for the powers of the heavens will be shaken. Then they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory. Now when these things begin to happen, look up and lift up your heads, because your redemption draws near.”
Luke 18: 8 "...when the Son of Man comes, will He really find faith on the earth?”
video clips from the following Jonathan Kleck videos:
"ELOHIYM Created Man is HIS REPRESENTATIVE FIGURE -Especially an IDOL,, The TRUTH is OUT ..Insects" - originally published on 3 26 2022
"ALERT !! New World Order CURRENCY ANNOUNCED !! Locusts from PIT Confirmed! ALL ABOUT 2 HAPPEN !!" " - originally published on 4 3 2022
"To RESTORE Your Sight From the Beginning. Watch it ALL Prove Out to Absolute Miraculous Perfection!" " - originally published on 4 12 2022
"Missiles Come Down We Go Up - More Confirming Dreams" " - originally published on 9 23 2012
How to become born again: https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955 or https://www.brighteon.com/c581a0aa-3fde-4089-b968-0228d212c032
John 3: 3 Jesus answered and said unto him, "Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God."
Acts 3: 19 "Repent therefore and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord."
Matthew 6: 14-15 "For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses."
All glory to our Savior, Holy Lord Jesus Christ
CERN is a giant magnet that will distort the earth's magnetic field. Watch another Jonathan Kleck video where he explains how Satan will use CERN to open the pit, cause a great global earthquake, and let out the demon locusts of Revelation 9. https://youtu.be/YG0AB9BZipQ Jonathan Kleck says at minute mark 12:28, "you are going to see something that's so horrifying that it will take only the Holy Spirit and the faith of God to be able to stand in that day."
Revelation 9: 1-4 Then the fifth angel sounded: And I saw a star fallen from heaven to the earth. To him was given the key to the bottomless pit. And he opened the bottomless pit, and smoke arose out of the pit like the smoke of a great furnace. So the sun and the air were darkened because of the smoke of the pit. Then out of the smoke locusts came upon the earth. And to them was given power, as the scorpions of the earth have power. They were commanded not to harm the grass of the earth, or any green thing, or any tree, but only those men who do not have the seal of God on their foreheads.
Isaiah 24: 18 And it shall be That he who flees from the noise of the fear shall fall into the pit, and he who comes up from the midst of the pit shall be caught in the snare; For the windows from on high are open, and the foundations of the earth are shaken.
Luke 17: 26-36 And as it was in the days of Noah, so it will be also in the days of the Son of Man: They ate, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark, and the flood came and destroyed them all. Likewise as it was also in the days of Lot: They ate, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they built; but on the day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven and destroyed them all. Even so will it be in the day when the Son of Man is revealed.
“In that day, he who is on the housetop, and his goods are in the house, let him not come down to take them away. And likewise the one who is in the field, let him not turn back. Remember Lot’s wife. Whoever seeks to save his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life will preserve it. I tell you, in that night there will be two men in one bed: the one will be taken and the other will be left. Two women will be grinding together: the one will be taken and the other left. Two men will be in the field: the one will be taken and the other left.”
Luke 21: 25-28 “And there will be signs in the sun, in the moon, and in the stars; and on the earth distress of nations, with perplexity, the sea and the waves roaring; men’s hearts failing them from fear and the expectation of those things which are coming on the earth, for the powers of the heavens will be shaken. Then they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory. Now when these things begin to happen, look up and lift up your heads, because your redemption draws near.”
Luke 18: 8 "...when the Son of Man comes, will He really find faith on the earth?”
video clips from the following Jonathan Kleck videos:
"ELOHIYM Created Man is HIS REPRESENTATIVE FIGURE -Especially an IDOL,, The TRUTH is OUT ..Insects" - originally published on 3 26 2022
"ALERT !! New World Order CURRENCY ANNOUNCED !! Locusts from PIT Confirmed! ALL ABOUT 2 HAPPEN !!" " - originally published on 4 3 2022
"To RESTORE Your Sight From the Beginning. Watch it ALL Prove Out to Absolute Miraculous Perfection!" " - originally published on 4 12 2022
"Missiles Come Down We Go Up - More Confirming Dreams" " - originally published on 9 23 2012
How to become born again: https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955 or https://www.brighteon.com/c581a0aa-3fde-4089-b968-0228d212c032
John 3: 3 Jesus answered and said unto him, "Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God."
Acts 3: 19 "Repent therefore and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord."
Matthew 6: 14-15 "For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses."
All glory to our Savior, Holy Lord Jesus Christ
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