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The Lost years of Jesus. A very interesting documentary. Svenska efter 2,55
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4 views • January 25, 2022
1. The Biden State Department claims that discussion about the ‘collapse of western civilization’ and the evisceration of traditional values is a Russian disinformation operation.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-state-department-claims-collapse-of-western-civilizazation-is-russian-disinfo/
2. This is a natural remedy to fight viruses and treat yourself. Quinine can be derived from the rind of grapefruit and lemons, in just a few steps. This is an alternative and natural form of HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine). It is easy to make and super effective!
https://www.brighteon.com/e7707098-67d9-4abc-a436-610b4bb5fdae
3. The Lost years of Jesus. Have you never wondered what Jesus did after the age of 12 until he started preaching at the age of 30. Here is an interesting documentary of his life in India and Tibet.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KWJ6jvvxK4v5/
4. The latest video from Max Igan in Acapulco talking about a coming false flag happening.
https://www.brighteon.com/75213e26-ed71-4b9f-a027-702483e7d125
5. Messages From The Light Part 3. The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bXgGqCKq5Oo
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-state-department-claims-collapse-of-western-civilizazation-is-russian-disinfo/
2. This is a natural remedy to fight viruses and treat yourself. Quinine can be derived from the rind of grapefruit and lemons, in just a few steps. This is an alternative and natural form of HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine). It is easy to make and super effective!
https://www.brighteon.com/e7707098-67d9-4abc-a436-610b4bb5fdae
3. The Lost years of Jesus. Have you never wondered what Jesus did after the age of 12 until he started preaching at the age of 30. Here is an interesting documentary of his life in India and Tibet.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KWJ6jvvxK4v5/
4. The latest video from Max Igan in Acapulco talking about a coming false flag happening.
https://www.brighteon.com/75213e26-ed71-4b9f-a027-702483e7d125
5. Messages From The Light Part 3. The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bXgGqCKq5Oo
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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