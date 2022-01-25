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The Next Logical Step | The Crowhouse
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931 views • January 25, 2022
David Crisafulli MP Integrity Commissioner:
https://www.facebook.com/DavidCrisafulliMP/videos/702391404499510/?extid=NS-UNK-UNK-UNK-IOS_GK0T-GK1C&;ref=sharing

Thousands on Twitter Say They ‘Regret’ Getting the Vaccine — ‘Side-Effects Worse than COVID’
https://www.dailyveracity.com/2022/01/23/shock-thousands-on-twitter-regret-getting-the-vaccine-side-effects-worse-than-covid/

People are not happy with the Covid measures in Belgium
https://twitter.com/StanM3/status/1485312216312262662

Tonga Missile???
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDCMjmQr4Eo

China Covid-19 Lockdowns Hit Factories, Ports in Latest Knock to Supply Chains
https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-covid-19-lockdowns-hit-factories-ports-in-latest-knock-to-supply-chains-11641918247

Cargo Ships Wait Off Coast of Mexico as Supply Chain Delays Worsen
https://www.theepochtimes.com/cargo-ships-wait-off-coast-of-mexico-as-supply-chain-delays-worsen_4226130.html

Brain to Computer Interface Links Human DNA to A.I. Cloud
https://rumble.com/vqhcjt-brain-to-computer-interface-links-human-dna-to-a.i.-cloud.html

The Complete Works of Stefan Verstappen
https://www.chinastrategies.com/

Saru G live at MAD club Collingwood - Changes (end clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fr-q5hpRbI

Anarchapulco 2022 - Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount on tickets
https://anarchapulco.com/

Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/

Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/

Jeff Berwick Special Stock Pick: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/6166decd93629/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

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Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/2XrUlgRvNKQ3/
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