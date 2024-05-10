370) O Abismo, Vampiros, Híbridos e Portais (Fim dos Tempos)

Fonte — Canal Psinergy; Maio 08, 2024.
Tues coffee: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.A71568C4-BB31-4FD7-ABBF-E55401A8B2ED:3
Referências:
367) Sabrina Wallace – Onde estão os Híbridos? https://www.brighteon.com/35f56e1f-49c2-4f96-9be3-3bf59d33d9cb
357) Portais — Testemunho de militar na Antárctida (Linda Moulton Howe): https://www.brighteon.com/bb131bf5-62a5-4235-8dea-03f902d5ed02
315) Caça aos gnósticos: https://www.brighteon.com/8c1a132a-d936-4018-9078-1816af53fc12
Olavo de Carvalho - Cristianismo e Gnosticismo: https://www.brighteon.com/bbc04a7b-3f4c-484b-9617-6b3036a61dfc
Olavo de Carvalho - Gnosticismo (grande compilação): https://www.brighteon.com/fd0d7721-df46-4b91-95ec-472514b471e7
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
