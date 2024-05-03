Create New Account
367) Sabrina Wallace – Onde estão os Híbridos?
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published 14 hours ago

Fonte — Canal Psinergy:

Abril 30, 2024 | NASA-documents-Tavares/2013: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/nasadoesensorseverwhere:e

Maio, 2024 |

Thinkin i-iii: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.9B9AFF43-FEE6-4438-9DE1-4C4204289543:6

Thinkin ii-iii: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.D74CA05E-272B-49F6-8C1E-483D07B89A0C:5

Thinkin iii: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.F23CDE04-DD4B-40EE-BC3B-297D63E77745:e


Referências:

357) Portais — Testemunho de militar na Antárctida (Linda Moulton Howe): https://www.brighteon.com/bb131bf5-62a5-4235-8dea-03f902d5ed02

359) Supressão, Mentiras e Tretas (Breakaway Civilization; Galactic Federation): https://www.brighteon.com/watch/9885cd73-ccaf-45ea-b4a1-e6ffd0f9d695?index=21

360) Aumentação Humana, Canibais, CERN e Metaverso: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/9885cd73-ccaf-45ea-b4a1-e6ffd0f9d695?index=22

363) Sabrina Wallace – Selos de Salomão, Inteligência Artificial, Declínio Controlado: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/6451060f-56d8-4f1a-8a39-4de50e16f917?index=10

311) Foquem-se na WBAN - esqueçam a operação psicológica 'Q': https://www.brighteon.com/ff8827f9-96d8-468f-9eea-ffd69e5a4000


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

