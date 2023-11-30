311) Foquem-se na WBAN - esqueçam a operação psicológica 'Q'

Será que a malta nova que trabalha na cibersegurança vai atentar contra a vida humana através da WBAN e biossensores (pandemia corona), condenando-se a si mesmos, e tornando possível o Plano infame dos globalistas ?
Créditos ao canal Psinergy, Nov. 30, 2023.
Forget the psyops ... what is the WBAN_Nov30,2023 : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.24AE9999-E1B5-46E9-A011-B2503BC2B2EC:3
Armas Bio-electromagnéticas: https://www.i-sis.org.uk/BW.php
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
