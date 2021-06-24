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Olavo de Carvalho - Gnosticismo (compilação)
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16 views • June 24, 2021
Compreender de onde vem o Movimento Transhumanista de fusão entre a biologia e a tecnologia. Fontes variadas e algumas já removidas das plataformas sociais (Abril 24, 2021):
Tabela de conteúdos:
00:00:00 - Mentalidade revolucionária
00:17:05 - Gnosticismo / Gnose (a experiência da desordem)
00:56:19 - Kant e o Modernismo
01:29:01 - Gnose, Iluminismo e Economia
01:41:57 - Movimento anti-Cristianismo
01:54:25 - Ocultismo na Política e Ciência
01:57:32 - Ocultismo na Ciência
02:35:19 - Ciência, Universidade e a Realidade
02:44:33 - Nova Era
03:17:57 - Fim
Mais:
Olavo de Carvalho - Cristianismo e Gnosticismo: https://www.brighteon.com/bbc04a7b-3f4c-484b-9617-6b3036a61dfc
Crise na Ciência e a decadência dos valores cristãos: https://www.brighteon.com/cb63c34c-7e0b-4627-bb8f-48cae5884202
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Tabela de conteúdos:
00:00:00 - Mentalidade revolucionária
00:17:05 - Gnosticismo / Gnose (a experiência da desordem)
00:56:19 - Kant e o Modernismo
01:29:01 - Gnose, Iluminismo e Economia
01:41:57 - Movimento anti-Cristianismo
01:54:25 - Ocultismo na Política e Ciência
01:57:32 - Ocultismo na Ciência
02:35:19 - Ciência, Universidade e a Realidade
02:44:33 - Nova Era
03:17:57 - Fim
Mais:
Olavo de Carvalho - Cristianismo e Gnosticismo: https://www.brighteon.com/bbc04a7b-3f4c-484b-9617-6b3036a61dfc
Crise na Ciência e a decadência dos valores cristãos: https://www.brighteon.com/cb63c34c-7e0b-4627-bb8f-48cae5884202
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
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