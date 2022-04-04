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THIS GUY IS STARTING TO REALISE HE HAS V-AIDS FROM THE 3 STRAND HIV IN THE "VACCINE"
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545 views • April 04, 2022
SORRY DUDE THEY TRICKED YOU! YOU NOW HAVE IMMUNO SUPREST HIV FULL BLOWN MRNA V-AIDS - BETTER PRAY! https://www.brighteon.com/3ce11215-3237-4dcd-bd6e-67ab921f8eb7
USA OR RUSSIA - WHO IS TELLING THE TRUTH - https://www.bitchute.com/video/m0TRpYMHBNej/
THE FIRST CASUALTY IN WAR IS THE TRUTH - SCOTT RITTER - https://www.brighteon.com/3c14b90d-1e0e-4f83-a82f-967d902ed765
SCOTT RITTER SPEAKS TO DR REINER FUELLMICH RUSSIA HAS ALREADY WON THE NWO AND THE CABAL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RnpZndYTvVJe/
Dr. Ariyana Love – UKR Biolabs, ethnic cleansing of the western world & Doherty Institute - https://www.brighteon.com/f28d768d-3d68-4b29-a9b0-95b2c5549564
SCOTT RITTER SPEAKS TO DR REINER FUELLMICH RUSSIA HAS ALREADY WON THE NWO AND THE CABAL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RnpZndYTvVJe/
USA OR RUSSIA - WHO IS TELLING THE TRUTH - https://www.bitchute.com/video/m0TRpYMHBNej/
THE FIRST CASUALTY IN WAR IS THE TRUTH - SCOTT RITTER - https://www.brighteon.com/3c14b90d-1e0e-4f83-a82f-967d902ed765
SCOTT RITTER SPEAKS TO DR REINER FUELLMICH RUSSIA HAS ALREADY WON THE NWO AND THE CABAL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RnpZndYTvVJe/
Dr. Ariyana Love – UKR Biolabs, ethnic cleansing of the western world & Doherty Institute - https://www.brighteon.com/f28d768d-3d68-4b29-a9b0-95b2c5549564
SCOTT RITTER SPEAKS TO DR REINER FUELLMICH RUSSIA HAS ALREADY WON THE NWO AND THE CABAL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RnpZndYTvVJe/
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