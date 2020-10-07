Does the Bible say the Universe is 7,000 Years old?

All readers must first be aware that Symbolism is encountered through out the Bible. Knowing the meaning of some key symbollc words, which are used from Genesis to Revelation, will help us decipher the real message of the first Chapters of the Book of Genesis.It is crucial to first understand what are "the Sea", "the Waters" and "the Earth". I suggest that you first read this Study that was previously posted on Brighteon, in it you will find all the verses comparing the Nations (Gentiles) to the Sea and this will help you to differentiate "the Sea" from "the Earth" which is the Land of Israel:I beheld another beast coming up out of the EarthFor the meaning of the symbolic words "Trees" and "Herbs" please read the studies whose links are pasted below, they are compilations of verses found though out the Bible which provide the meaning of theses words:They should not hurt the grass of the earthHurt not the earth, neither the sea, nor the treesHaving access to all this information that was gathered from diverse Books of the Bible, we will soon proceed with the first verses of the Book of Genesis. Before doing so, be also aware that in Genesis, "the Earth" was created on the third day and it brought forth "grass", "herbs" and "trees" prior to the creation of "the Sun", "the Moon" and "the Stars" on the fourth day. (This already proves that the interpretation of the first chapters of Genesis by our Theologians and religious Leaders is completely illogical)Genesis 1:1 In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.2 And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.Revelation 17:15And he saith unto me, The waters which thou sawest, where the whore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations, and tongues.Genesis 1:6 And God said, Let there be a firmament in the midst of the waters, and let it divide the waters from the waters.After reading the first verses of Genesis 1, we learned that prior to working six Days and resting on the Seventh, God in the Beginning had created the Heaven and the Earth. And prior to doing His additional work over a period of seven "Days", there were Darkness and "Waters". It is crucial to clearly understand that "Waters" already existed prior to the relevant Week of work by God.On the first Day of that week, God created Light because previously there were Darkness. On the second day, God divided the Waters which as we just read in Genesis 1: 2 were already in existence prior to God's 7 days work. Farther in Genesis 1: 6 we discovered that there were two kinds of "Waters" already in existence but they were mingled together prior to the 7 days' work of God. Waters from above and Waters from below, on the second day, God divided the Waters so they would no longer be mixed together.Later in Genesis 6 we learned that the Sons of God were mixing with the Daughters of Men and God was very displeased because of all the Wickedness and disorder this has created. To put an end to this chaotic situation, God caused the Deluge to wipe out the polluted offspring that ensued from these extra dimensional unions.Genesis 6:1 And it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth, and daughters were born unto them,2 That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.3 And the Lord said, My spirit shall not always strive with man, for that he also is flesh: yet his days shall be an hundred and twenty years.4 There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.Prior to the Seven Days period in question in the first Chapters of Genesis, there were men on planet Earth (Revelation 17:15 the Waters are Multitudes of People) and according to what is recorded in the Bible, the existing human race was either spiritually or physically mixed with angelic Beings which instigated great evil and wickedness. This explains the Darkness, and why God made the plan to bring spiritual light to Planet Earth.Related study on Brighteon:Do you really understand Genesis Chapter 1?Only 5,000 Characters can be included in a Video Description, make sure to check this Brighteon link for further Studies: