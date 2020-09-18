Do you really understand Genesis Chapter 1?

Even though multitudes of Christians have read a few times GenesisChapter 1, yet they still believe the interpretation commonlybelieved to be right and correct. To this day they are totally sure thatthey understand the Texts of the Creation of "Heaven and Earth" inGenesis. Once and for all, those who will come across this message willhave the opportunity to gauge the accuracy of their belief and could evenfind some great questions to ask their religious Leaders.Genesis 1:12 And the earth brought forth grass, and herb yielding seed after hiskind, and the tree yielding fruit, whose seed was in itself, after hiskind: and God saw that it was good.13 And the evening and the morning were the third day.Up till now, they have never realized it was after creating "herb yieldingseed" and "the tree yielding fruit", that God created on the fourthDay: "the Sun", "the Moon" and "the Stars":Genesis 1:16 And God made two great lights; the greater light to rule the day, andthe lesser light to rule the night: he made the stars also.17 And God set them in the firmament of the heaven to give light upon theearth,18 And to rule over the day and over the night, and to divide the lightfrom the darkness: and God saw that it was good.19 And the evening and the morning were the fourth day.How can this be possible?Think about it for a moment, there are only two possibilities: either Mosesconveyed to us a monumental aberration or our Theologians, Ministers andPastors are spiritually blind and cannot even grasp the meaning of thefirst Book of the Bible.After reading these verses, only yourself can draw your own conclusion:either you believe Moses was completely Cuckoo, or could it be possiblethat all these religious Leaders have absolutely no clue about what theyare teaching?At this point I can only urge readers to pray the Lord for wisdom andunderstanding, so the meaning of the Scriptures can be unveiled to them.Ask and it shall be given unto you, seek and ye shall find.In order to be able to receive the Truth, Falsehood must first be discarded.With meekness, patience and relentlessness pursue the Truth. It is there tobe found.With an open mind ponder these verses:Genesis 1: 2 And the earth was without form, and void; ...Jeremiah 4: 22 For my people is foolish, they have not known me; they aresottish children, and they have none understanding: they are wise to doevil, but to do good they have no knowledge.23 I beheld the earth, and, lo, it was without form, and void; and theheavens, and they had no light.Also ask yourself what major event could have happened on the Second Day,because for the other days "God saw that it was good" but for the secondDay it is nowhere written that it was good but only: "it was so".Genesis 1:7 And God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were underthe firmament from the waters which were above the firmament: and it was so.8 And God called the firmament Heaven. And the evening and the morning werethe second day.Moses, (to whom God gave the Revelation of the Creation of "Heaven andEarth") wrote a Prayer that will be very helpful. This verse from Psalm 90which is the "Prayer of Moses the man of God", will definitely help tounderstand Genesis 1:Psalm 90:4For a thousand years in thy sight are but as yesterday when it is past, andas a watch in the night.The Holy Spirit has also given to Apostle Peter, Words that are very similar tothe above verse.2 Peter 3:8But, beloved, be not ignorant of this one thing, that one day is with theLord as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day.Hopefully these verses of Genesis Chapter 1 will help readers realize theimportance of Prayers so their thirst and hunger to comprehend the Word ofGod may be fully quenched and satiated.This Study that has previously been posted on Brighteon may also help to understandhow Symbolism is used in the Bible:I beheld another beast coming up out of the earthI am sharing with you this biblical Chronology from Adam to Christ. I came acrossthis site while searching the Internet:Very important Bible Studies at this Brighteon Link, be prepared to be amazedby the powerful Revelations that the Holy Spirit has inscribed in the Scriptures: