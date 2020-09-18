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Do you really understand Genesis Chapter 1?
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23 views • September 18, 2020
Even though multitudes of Christians have read a few times Genesis
Chapter 1, yet they still believe the interpretation commonly
believed to be right and correct. To this day they are totally sure that
they understand the Texts of the Creation of "Heaven and Earth" in
Genesis. Once and for all, those who will come across this message will
have the opportunity to gauge the accuracy of their belief and could even
find some great questions to ask their religious Leaders.
Genesis 1:
12 And the earth brought forth grass, and herb yielding seed after his
kind, and the tree yielding fruit, whose seed was in itself, after his
kind: and God saw that it was good.
13 And the evening and the morning were the third day.
Up till now, they have never realized it was after creating "herb yielding
seed" and "the tree yielding fruit", that God created on the fourth
Day: "the Sun", "the Moon" and "the Stars":
Genesis 1:
16 And God made two great lights; the greater light to rule the day, and
the lesser light to rule the night: he made the stars also.
17 And God set them in the firmament of the heaven to give light upon the
earth,
18 And to rule over the day and over the night, and to divide the light
from the darkness: and God saw that it was good.
19 And the evening and the morning were the fourth day.
How can this be possible?
Think about it for a moment, there are only two possibilities: either Moses
conveyed to us a monumental aberration or our Theologians, Ministers and
Pastors are spiritually blind and cannot even grasp the meaning of the
first Book of the Bible.
After reading these verses, only yourself can draw your own conclusion:
either you believe Moses was completely Cuckoo, or could it be possible
that all these religious Leaders have absolutely no clue about what they
are teaching?
At this point I can only urge readers to pray the Lord for wisdom and
understanding, so the meaning of the Scriptures can be unveiled to them.
Ask and it shall be given unto you, seek and ye shall find.
In order to be able to receive the Truth, Falsehood must first be discarded.
With meekness, patience and relentlessness pursue the Truth. It is there to
be found.
With an open mind ponder these verses:
Genesis 1: 2 And the earth was without form, and void; ...
Jeremiah 4: 22 For my people is foolish, they have not known me; they are
sottish children, and they have none understanding: they are wise to do
evil, but to do good they have no knowledge.
23 I beheld the earth, and, lo, it was without form, and void; and the
heavens, and they had no light.
Also ask yourself what major event could have happened on the Second Day,
because for the other days "God saw that it was good" but for the second
Day it is nowhere written that it was good but only: "it was so".
Genesis 1:
7 And God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under
the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament: and it was so.
8 And God called the firmament Heaven. And the evening and the morning were
the second day.
Moses, (to whom God gave the Revelation of the Creation of "Heaven and
Earth") wrote a Prayer that will be very helpful. This verse from Psalm 90
which is the "Prayer of Moses the man of God", will definitely help to
understand Genesis 1:
Psalm 90:4
For a thousand years in thy sight are but as yesterday when it is past, and
as a watch in the night.
The Holy Spirit has also given to Apostle Peter, Words that are very similar to
the above verse.
2 Peter 3:8
But, beloved, be not ignorant of this one thing, that one day is with the
Lord as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day.
Hopefully these verses of Genesis Chapter 1 will help readers realize the
importance of Prayers so their thirst and hunger to comprehend the Word of
God may be fully quenched and satiated.
This Study that has previously been posted on Brighteon may also help to understand
how Symbolism is used in the Bible:
I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth
https://www.brighteon.com/ab684e18-d196-4be5-a0b7-5c70c11e31d2
I am sharing with you this biblical Chronology from Adam to Christ. I came across
this site while searching the Internet:
https://bible-chrono.blogspot.com/
Very important Bible Studies at this Brighteon Link, be prepared to be amazed
by the powerful Revelations that the Holy Spirit has inscribed in the Scriptures:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
Chapter 1, yet they still believe the interpretation commonly
believed to be right and correct. To this day they are totally sure that
they understand the Texts of the Creation of "Heaven and Earth" in
Genesis. Once and for all, those who will come across this message will
have the opportunity to gauge the accuracy of their belief and could even
find some great questions to ask their religious Leaders.
Genesis 1:
12 And the earth brought forth grass, and herb yielding seed after his
kind, and the tree yielding fruit, whose seed was in itself, after his
kind: and God saw that it was good.
13 And the evening and the morning were the third day.
Up till now, they have never realized it was after creating "herb yielding
seed" and "the tree yielding fruit", that God created on the fourth
Day: "the Sun", "the Moon" and "the Stars":
Genesis 1:
16 And God made two great lights; the greater light to rule the day, and
the lesser light to rule the night: he made the stars also.
17 And God set them in the firmament of the heaven to give light upon the
earth,
18 And to rule over the day and over the night, and to divide the light
from the darkness: and God saw that it was good.
19 And the evening and the morning were the fourth day.
How can this be possible?
Think about it for a moment, there are only two possibilities: either Moses
conveyed to us a monumental aberration or our Theologians, Ministers and
Pastors are spiritually blind and cannot even grasp the meaning of the
first Book of the Bible.
After reading these verses, only yourself can draw your own conclusion:
either you believe Moses was completely Cuckoo, or could it be possible
that all these religious Leaders have absolutely no clue about what they
are teaching?
At this point I can only urge readers to pray the Lord for wisdom and
understanding, so the meaning of the Scriptures can be unveiled to them.
Ask and it shall be given unto you, seek and ye shall find.
In order to be able to receive the Truth, Falsehood must first be discarded.
With meekness, patience and relentlessness pursue the Truth. It is there to
be found.
With an open mind ponder these verses:
Genesis 1: 2 And the earth was without form, and void; ...
Jeremiah 4: 22 For my people is foolish, they have not known me; they are
sottish children, and they have none understanding: they are wise to do
evil, but to do good they have no knowledge.
23 I beheld the earth, and, lo, it was without form, and void; and the
heavens, and they had no light.
Also ask yourself what major event could have happened on the Second Day,
because for the other days "God saw that it was good" but for the second
Day it is nowhere written that it was good but only: "it was so".
Genesis 1:
7 And God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under
the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament: and it was so.
8 And God called the firmament Heaven. And the evening and the morning were
the second day.
Moses, (to whom God gave the Revelation of the Creation of "Heaven and
Earth") wrote a Prayer that will be very helpful. This verse from Psalm 90
which is the "Prayer of Moses the man of God", will definitely help to
understand Genesis 1:
Psalm 90:4
For a thousand years in thy sight are but as yesterday when it is past, and
as a watch in the night.
The Holy Spirit has also given to Apostle Peter, Words that are very similar to
the above verse.
2 Peter 3:8
But, beloved, be not ignorant of this one thing, that one day is with the
Lord as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day.
Hopefully these verses of Genesis Chapter 1 will help readers realize the
importance of Prayers so their thirst and hunger to comprehend the Word of
God may be fully quenched and satiated.
This Study that has previously been posted on Brighteon may also help to understand
how Symbolism is used in the Bible:
I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth
https://www.brighteon.com/ab684e18-d196-4be5-a0b7-5c70c11e31d2
I am sharing with you this biblical Chronology from Adam to Christ. I came across
this site while searching the Internet:
https://bible-chrono.blogspot.com/
Very important Bible Studies at this Brighteon Link, be prepared to be amazed
by the powerful Revelations that the Holy Spirit has inscribed in the Scriptures:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
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