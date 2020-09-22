(Revelation 9:4) They should not hurt the grass of the earth

Revelation 9:4And it was commanded them that they should not hurt the grass of the earth, neither any green thing, neither any tree; but only those men which have not the seal of God in their foreheads.Many readers of the Book of Revelation do not realize that itis full of Symbolism. In order to understand the message given by the Holy Spirit to the Apostle John, Readers needto consult the Old and New Testaments and see the context in which these Symbolic Words were previously used.For the word "Grass" in Revelation 9:4 let's check and see how the word "Grass" was previously used in the Bible. Below are scriptural references in which the same word "Grass" has been used to symbolize men:Isaiah 40:6 The voice said, Cry. And he said, What shall I cry? All flesh is grass, and all the goodliness thereof is as the flower of the field:7 The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: because the spirit of the Lord bloweth upon it: surely the people is grass.The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: but the word of our God shall stand for ever.Psalm 103:15As for man, his days are as grass: as a flower of the field, so he flourisheth.16 For the wind passeth over it, and it is gone; and the place thereof shall know it no more.1 Peter 1:23 Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever.24 For all flesh is as grass, and all the glory of man as the flower of grass. The grass withereth, and the flower thereof falleth away:25 But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you.Isaiah 44:3 For I will pour water upon him that is thirsty, and floods upon the dry ground: I will pour my spirit upon thy seed, and my blessing upon thine offspring:4 And they shall spring up as among the grass, as willows by the water courses.Job 525 Thou shalt know also that thy seed shall be great, and thine offspring as the grass of the earth.Genesis 1:11And God said, Let the earth bring forth grass, the herb yielding seed, and the fruit tree yielding fruit after his kind, whose seed is in itself, upon the earth: and it was so.John 12:24 Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except a corn of wheat fall into the ground and die, it abideth alone: but if it die, it bringeth forth much fruit.25 He that loveth his life shall lose it; and he that hateth his life in this world shall keep it unto life eternal.Isaiah 51:12I, even I, am he that comforteth you: who art thou, that thou shouldest be afraid of a man that shall die, and of the son of man which shall be made as grass;2 Kings 19:26Therefore their inhabitants were of small power, they were dismayed and confounded;they were as the grass of the field, and as the green herb, as the grass on the house tops, and as corn blasted before it be grown up.Job 8:11 Can the rush grow up without mire? can the flag grow without water?12 Whilst it is yet in his greenness, and not cut down, it withereth before any other herb.13 So are the paths of all that forget God; and the hypocrite's hope shall perish:)saom 371 Fret not thyself because of evildoers, neither be thou envious against the workers of iniquity.2 For they shall soon be cut down like the grass, and wither as the green herb.Psalm 72:16There shall be an handful of corn in the earth upon the top of the mountains; the fruit thereof shall shake like Lebanon: and they of the city shall flourish like grass of the earth.Psalm 90:3 Thou turnest man to destruction; and sayest, Return, ye children of men.4 For a thousand years in thy sight are but as yesterday when it is past, and as a watch in the night.5 Thou carriest them away as with a flood; they are as a sleep: in the morning they are like grass which groweth up.6 In the morning it flourisheth, and groweth up; in the evening it is cut down, and withereth.7 For we are consumed by thine anger, and by thy wrath are we troubled.Psalm 92:7When the wicked spring as the grass, and when all the workers of iniquity do flourish; it is that they shall be destroyed for ever:Psalm 129:4 The Lord is righteous: he hath cut asunder the cords of the wicked.5 Let them all be confounded and turned back that hate Zion.6 Let them be as the grass upon the housetops, which withereth afore it groweth up:7 Wherewith the mower filleth not his hand; nor he that bindeth sheaves his bosom.James 1:10But the rich, in that he is made low: because as the flower of the grass he shall pass away.11 For the sun is no sooner risen with a burning heat, but it withereth the grass, and the flower thereof falleth, and the grace of the fashion of it perisheth: so also shall the rich man fade away in his ways.Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link, read and share: