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**DID YOU KNOW ABOUT THIS???**FDA CONSULTATION
The W.O.R.K.
The W.O.R.K.
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Shalawam everyone, pray you all are well.  Sharing information.  Blessings & Shalawam.

**I am not a doctor or medical nurse the information shared in this video is according to my faith in Christ, the holy scriptures, & educational purposes.  I am not diagnosing anyone.**


Feasts, Holy Days, & Pagan Holidays

https://thework2.website2.me/events

FROM RELIGION TO REALITY PART 1

https://www.brighteon.com/ceb7ef4d-ef21-49f0-b6e8-02810008a7

FROM RELIGION TO REALITY PART 2

https://www.brighteon.com/a4963c7b-09e6-47d1-b54a-ca5c8971eb84

FROM RELIGION TO REALITY PART 1 OF PART 3

https://www.brighteon.com/1ac07d2c-2f04-4c92-bc47-67d0e9b8a9b5

FROM RELIGION TO REALITY PART 2 OF PART 3

https://www.brighteon.com/f624b468-4bb8-434b-9ba6-6dfc5bb7a60e

FROM RELIGION TO REALITY PART 1 OF PART 4

https://www.brighteon.com/1d0b4387-8bff-4121-8872-1fb923fa0dc2


WHAT ARE YOU DRINKING EVERYDAY???

https://www.brighteon.com/1b58c892-975a-49ff-89db-b1b853f2ecd2

FRUITS OF THE SPIRIT SOUNDS

https://www.youtube.com/@fruitsofthespiritsounds7919/featured


SUBSCRIBE**SUBSCRIBE**SUBSCRIBE


Visit websites:

THE W.O.R.K. Website

http://thework2.website2.me/

HERB FREEDOM website:

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/

I have recipe page uploaded.

HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

Listen to my testimony of our beginnings of the study of herbs click or copy and paste:

https://www.brighteon.com/9daab4a6-d7ad-41af-a8bf-560a3622dcfc

Email address: [email protected]

If you don't know Christ Yashaya (means 'my saviour', Matthew 1:21) turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins, get baptized in his true name according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.


THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST

https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3

WE'VE BEEN LIED TO

https://www.brighteon.com/9ded9668-0464-4562-b515-207092357c4d

Blessings and shalawam.


****SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE****


FAIR USE, NO COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.

Sounds done by T.T.H.C.

Video done by The W.OR.K.





Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy