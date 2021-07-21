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INTEL WARNING! Troop Movements, Food-Fuel Shortages; Self-Assembled Magnetic Nano Systems for Cybernetic Biocircuitry Interface (Mike Adams), Nano Silver Testimonials, and More: July 21, 2021
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1197 views • July 21, 2021
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IT’S REAL: Science paper documents “self-assembled magnetic nanosystems” for cybernetic biocircuitry interface and control systems in humans, including “DNA hydrogel” tech
Submitted by Bonnie
Continue reading: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-20-science-paper-documents-self-assembled-magnetic-nanosystems-for-cybernetic-biocircuitry-interface.html
Mike’s July 20, 2021 Situation Report: https://www.brighteon.com/4013bbf1-6205-466e-b0a3-698fd2487412
Mike’s July 21, 2021 Situation Report: https://www.brighteon.com/96b41e73-89e8-4435-96f4-a1d0896bd919
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Nano Silver Testimony
Written by Jason
July 21, 2021
On Wed, Jul 21, 2021, at 7:11 AM
Greetings Terral.
I wanted to let you know about some neat effects I am having with the Nano Silver. I finally was able to convince myself that I had nothing to lose from using the Nano Silver and I began on a regiment that was suggested by the nurse practitioner at work who is also a registered naturalist.
We decided it was best to ease me into Nano Silver by using a nasal atomizer that I previously sent an email about. It has been great so far for me. I believe I had been suffering from a sinus infection that an EN&T Dr. would not listen to me that I had. Long story short, in the 3 weeks that I finally started using the Nano Silver nasal spray my sinuses have cleared completely up following almost 4 years of clogged nasal passages.
There is also another development that I have now realized that the Nano Silver is helping me a great deal. In March I redeveloped a blood clot in my leg that I had once before from a foot surgery. I ended up being put on blood thinners again, but I was not getting fully recovered. The last week led me to believe that I may have been attacked by the bioweapon shedding that might be occurring.
The reports this week about the images of the clotting from the spike protein and the lattices that have been forming because of that have led me to believe that the Nano Silver is working to correct it. . .
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Nano Silver Question
Written by Lisa and Terral
July 21, 2021
On Tue, Jul 20, 2021, at 10:52 PM Lisa wrote:
Thank you so much Terral!
I’m looking forward to receiving the order
The amber bottles, I will look up online, and get them also. I thank God, our Heavenly Father for your services and helping people stay healthy with His natural treatments for us.
Some in my family have taken the shot and 2 of them regret it. Do you think the silver will destroy the graphene oxide and other nanoparticles in their bodies (from shot)?
Thank you again!
Peace and Blessings, Lisa
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 29 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
-
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
-
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
IT’S REAL: Science paper documents “self-assembled magnetic nanosystems” for cybernetic biocircuitry interface and control systems in humans, including “DNA hydrogel” tech
Submitted by Bonnie
Continue reading: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-20-science-paper-documents-self-assembled-magnetic-nanosystems-for-cybernetic-biocircuitry-interface.html
Mike’s July 20, 2021 Situation Report: https://www.brighteon.com/4013bbf1-6205-466e-b0a3-698fd2487412
Mike’s July 21, 2021 Situation Report: https://www.brighteon.com/96b41e73-89e8-4435-96f4-a1d0896bd919
--
Nano Silver Testimony
Written by Jason
July 21, 2021
On Wed, Jul 21, 2021, at 7:11 AM
Greetings Terral.
I wanted to let you know about some neat effects I am having with the Nano Silver. I finally was able to convince myself that I had nothing to lose from using the Nano Silver and I began on a regiment that was suggested by the nurse practitioner at work who is also a registered naturalist.
We decided it was best to ease me into Nano Silver by using a nasal atomizer that I previously sent an email about. It has been great so far for me. I believe I had been suffering from a sinus infection that an EN&T Dr. would not listen to me that I had. Long story short, in the 3 weeks that I finally started using the Nano Silver nasal spray my sinuses have cleared completely up following almost 4 years of clogged nasal passages.
There is also another development that I have now realized that the Nano Silver is helping me a great deal. In March I redeveloped a blood clot in my leg that I had once before from a foot surgery. I ended up being put on blood thinners again, but I was not getting fully recovered. The last week led me to believe that I may have been attacked by the bioweapon shedding that might be occurring.
The reports this week about the images of the clotting from the spike protein and the lattices that have been forming because of that have led me to believe that the Nano Silver is working to correct it. . .
--
Nano Silver Question
Written by Lisa and Terral
July 21, 2021
On Tue, Jul 20, 2021, at 10:52 PM Lisa wrote:
Thank you so much Terral!
I’m looking forward to receiving the order
The amber bottles, I will look up online, and get them also. I thank God, our Heavenly Father for your services and helping people stay healthy with His natural treatments for us.
Some in my family have taken the shot and 2 of them regret it. Do you think the silver will destroy the graphene oxide and other nanoparticles in their bodies (from shot)?
Thank you again!
Peace and Blessings, Lisa
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 29 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
-
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
-
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
-
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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