Situation Update, July 20th, 2021 - The "Borgification" of humanity: Self-assembled magnetic nanostructures described in science paper

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A “self-assembling” system means that a person is injected with instructions that set into motion a process where a structure is assembled inside the body, using resources available in the blood (such as iron and oxygen atoms). In effect, nanotech self-assembly means that a microchip doesn’t need to be “injected” into someone, since the circuitry can be assembled in vivo after injection.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-20-science-paper-documents-self-assembled-magnetic-nanosystems-for-cybernetic-biocircuitry-interface.html
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To read more about Self-assembled magnetic nanomaterials, visit: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/agt2.18
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