Situation Update, July 21st, 2021 - Collapse convergence: Floods, droughts, famine, biowar and debt bomb detonation

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The covid bioweapon was created in a lab. The vaccine was developed to intentionally achieve depopulation. The “great reset” of the financial system is being planned by the wealthy bankers. Even the floods, droughts and crop failures are mostly the result of weather weapons.
The second thing we all need to recognize is that they’re “stacking” the catastrophes on top of each other in order to achieve maximum devastation.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-21-collapse-convergence-floods-droughts-famine-vaccine-biowar-devastation.html
0:00 Intro
3:46 Tomato Soap Chart
32:40 Floods
40:15 Droughts
46:22 Collapse
53:41 Sollutions
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