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今起きている事実です。連日サイレンが鳴っています。何が起きているのかに気付きましょう。何が原因でしょうか。
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53 views • October 14, 2021
その元凶はメディアが煽った流行り病が原因ではありません。
これから寒くなります。
季節風インフルエンザが大流行すると言われております。
多大な悲劇が起こらないよう、免疫力を高める努力をひたすらに。
なぜ？
https://www.brighteon.com/4c3cbc7c-a334-49cc-87bc-bb454f3db135
https://www.brighteon.com/d92af557-98f5-4a47-80f2-41297e438b94
https://www.brighteon.com/ea08c884-4f80-4cc3-84cb-70b9817e90b5
閲覧注意です。
https://twitter.com/salome8326/status/1442915182322147329?s=29
真実が開示されようとしています。
これから寒くなります。
季節風インフルエンザが大流行すると言われております。
多大な悲劇が起こらないよう、免疫力を高める努力をひたすらに。
なぜ？
https://www.brighteon.com/4c3cbc7c-a334-49cc-87bc-bb454f3db135
https://www.brighteon.com/d92af557-98f5-4a47-80f2-41297e438b94
https://www.brighteon.com/ea08c884-4f80-4cc3-84cb-70b9817e90b5
閲覧注意です。
https://twitter.com/salome8326/status/1442915182322147329?s=29
真実が開示されようとしています。
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