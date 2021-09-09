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判断の代償
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87 views • September 09, 2021
マドモアゼル愛さんのチャンネルより
https://youtu.be/58NS-9TCucY
ナカムラクリニックさん
https://note.com/nakamuraclinic/n/ne3de022b2538
年末頃には寒くなり、季節性のインフルエンザが流行り始める。そのとき、ワクチン接種者はADE(抗体依存性増強)で苦しむことになる。特に3回目の接種は、地獄行きへのブースターとなる。これはマイケル・イードン博士やリュック・モンタニエ博士がずいぶん前から警告していることだ。
https://youtu.be/58NS-9TCucY
ナカムラクリニックさん
https://note.com/nakamuraclinic/n/ne3de022b2538
年末頃には寒くなり、季節性のインフルエンザが流行り始める。そのとき、ワクチン接種者はADE(抗体依存性増強)で苦しむことになる。特に3回目の接種は、地獄行きへのブースターとなる。これはマイケル・イードン博士やリュック・モンタニエ博士がずいぶん前から警告していることだ。
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