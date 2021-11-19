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Backside-Alignment Quake Projected for Nov. 21, 2021 @12:00-18:00 UTC, Biden Goes Rogue on Mandates, Rittenhouse Not Guilty, Adams' Pureblood Misconceptions, FBI Terrorizes School Mom: 11.19.2021
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1799 views • November 19, 2021
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Earth-Sun-Black Star Backside-alignment Quake Projected to Strike on Sunday, November 21, 2021
Written by Terral
The Earth will pass behind the Sun relative to the Black Star on Sunday, November 21, 2021, when the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone will be on the cross hairs for a similar event starting at approximately 12:00 UTC. This marks the time that the Indonesia side will be vulnerable to a large-magnitude earthquake event with the event window closing on the Fiji side around 18:00 UTC.
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Biden Goes Rogue: Flouts OSHA, Court Rulings on Vaccine Mandate
Submitted by Richard
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/11/19/biden-goes-rogue-flouts-osha-court-rulings-on-vaccine-mandate-n1534441
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Jury finds Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges in high-profile murder trial
Submitted by Richard
Continue: https://news.yahoo.com/jury-finds-kyle-rittenhouse-not-guilty-of-all-charges-in-high-profile-murder-trial-184350101.html?fr=yhssrp_catchall
Related by Jenny: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/rittenhouse-not-guilty-on-all-counts
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Situation Update, Nov 19, 2021 - Only PUREBLOODS will survive the vaccine / radiation holocaust being unleashed against humanity
Submitted by Terral
November 19, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/fef16093-6fd9-43a1-a5cb-cdecb4c63e64
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FBI raids house, terrorizes family of mom who protested local school board, elections
Submitted by Jenny
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/fbi-raids-house-terrorizes-family-of-mom-who-protested-local-school-board-elections
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Multiple Narrative Examples
Submitted by Kelly
On November 19, 2021
Video in the middle of the page
https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/5699-the-one-world-reigion-francis-and-the-abrahamic-family-house
Watch video: https://remnant-tv.com/video/the-one-world-religion-francis-and-the-abrahamic-family-house-
Candace Owens says learn to hunt 1:20 - 2:25
Carjackings in Minneapolis, road rage, beatings, screaming matches, etc. 3:13 - 5:00
Why aren’t welfare recipients being required to vaccinate? 6:35 - 7:06
Doesn’t matter if you’re the #1 tennis player in the world... 10:15 - 10:47
I remembered my time stamps this time! Kelly
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Earth-Sun-Black Star Backside-alignment Quake Projected to Strike on Sunday, November 21, 2021
Written by Terral
The Earth will pass behind the Sun relative to the Black Star on Sunday, November 21, 2021, when the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone will be on the cross hairs for a similar event starting at approximately 12:00 UTC. This marks the time that the Indonesia side will be vulnerable to a large-magnitude earthquake event with the event window closing on the Fiji side around 18:00 UTC.
--
Biden Goes Rogue: Flouts OSHA, Court Rulings on Vaccine Mandate
Submitted by Richard
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/11/19/biden-goes-rogue-flouts-osha-court-rulings-on-vaccine-mandate-n1534441
--
Jury finds Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges in high-profile murder trial
Submitted by Richard
Continue: https://news.yahoo.com/jury-finds-kyle-rittenhouse-not-guilty-of-all-charges-in-high-profile-murder-trial-184350101.html?fr=yhssrp_catchall
Related by Jenny: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/rittenhouse-not-guilty-on-all-counts
--
Situation Update, Nov 19, 2021 - Only PUREBLOODS will survive the vaccine / radiation holocaust being unleashed against humanity
Submitted by Terral
November 19, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/fef16093-6fd9-43a1-a5cb-cdecb4c63e64
--
FBI raids house, terrorizes family of mom who protested local school board, elections
Submitted by Jenny
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/fbi-raids-house-terrorizes-family-of-mom-who-protested-local-school-board-elections
--
Multiple Narrative Examples
Submitted by Kelly
On November 19, 2021
Video in the middle of the page
https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/5699-the-one-world-reigion-francis-and-the-abrahamic-family-house
Watch video: https://remnant-tv.com/video/the-one-world-religion-francis-and-the-abrahamic-family-house-
Candace Owens says learn to hunt 1:20 - 2:25
Carjackings in Minneapolis, road rage, beatings, screaming matches, etc. 3:13 - 5:00
Why aren’t welfare recipients being required to vaccinate? 6:35 - 7:06
Doesn’t matter if you’re the #1 tennis player in the world... 10:15 - 10:47
I remembered my time stamps this time! Kelly
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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