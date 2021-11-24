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Black Star-Superplume-Covid Bioweapon Report for 2021 Newsletter 47: November 24, 2021
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1112 views • November 24, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is at the peak of the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Nine harmonic tremors (including this 4.8 Fiji Quake @ 565.8-K) struck under the Fiji-side of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone with six striking below the 520-km discontinuity (info) in the earth mantle transition zone (wiki). The deep harmonic-tremor-activity pattern has stopped completely along Corridor 1 for two weeks in a row and the first time in memory. Another first is that the US has seen sixteen of the 4+mag quakes in the last seven days striking from the Aleutians (5.3) through Alaska (4.1), Cascadia (4.6), Idaho (4.0), Baja California (4.9 +7 more), and New Madrid-Missouri (4.0).
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Inside the town with the world's strictest lockdown where residents are bundled into vans…
Submitted by Mike
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10237761/Covid-Australia-Outbreak-Indigenous-Northern-Territory-communities-spark-toughest-lockdown.html
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Even in Highly Vaccinated New England, Hospitals Are Suffering
Submitted by Rolf
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-23/even-in-highly-vaccinated-new-england-hospitals-are-suffering
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VACCINE MARTIAL LAW IS HERE: Austria announces total police state lockdown, mandatory covid “vaccination” for entire population
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-23-austria-police-state-lockdown-mandatory-covid-vaccination.html
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Ben Armstrong interviewed by Mike Adams on Revelations, End Times and coming Biblical events
Submitted by Terral
On November 24, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/fce1a2f0-7a10-420c-b0d7-9c02c580aa65
Terral Croft • an hour ago Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by Brighteon.com.
@00:10. What if SARS is only the first half of a "binary" bioweapon engineered to produce mild symptoms, or no symptoms at all in healthy people? Many of you walking around believing you have "natural immunity" (no such thing against a bioweapon) are in for a big surprise when the mutagen is released. Keep Weight Chart doses of high-quality Nano Silver and Sodium Borate in your system for the duration to shield against the SARS Binary Bioweapon and Bioweapon Vax that is infecting the entire world by transfection from Vaxxers!! Get more info at https://www.terral03.com and at the links below if interested:
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is at the peak of the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Nine harmonic tremors (including this 4.8 Fiji Quake @ 565.8-K) struck under the Fiji-side of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone with six striking below the 520-km discontinuity (info) in the earth mantle transition zone (wiki). The deep harmonic-tremor-activity pattern has stopped completely along Corridor 1 for two weeks in a row and the first time in memory. Another first is that the US has seen sixteen of the 4+mag quakes in the last seven days striking from the Aleutians (5.3) through Alaska (4.1), Cascadia (4.6), Idaho (4.0), Baja California (4.9 +7 more), and New Madrid-Missouri (4.0).
--
Inside the town with the world's strictest lockdown where residents are bundled into vans…
Submitted by Mike
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10237761/Covid-Australia-Outbreak-Indigenous-Northern-Territory-communities-spark-toughest-lockdown.html
--
Even in Highly Vaccinated New England, Hospitals Are Suffering
Submitted by Rolf
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-23/even-in-highly-vaccinated-new-england-hospitals-are-suffering
--
VACCINE MARTIAL LAW IS HERE: Austria announces total police state lockdown, mandatory covid “vaccination” for entire population
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-23-austria-police-state-lockdown-mandatory-covid-vaccination.html
--
Ben Armstrong interviewed by Mike Adams on Revelations, End Times and coming Biblical events
Submitted by Terral
On November 24, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/fce1a2f0-7a10-420c-b0d7-9c02c580aa65
Terral Croft • an hour ago Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by Brighteon.com.
@00:10. What if SARS is only the first half of a "binary" bioweapon engineered to produce mild symptoms, or no symptoms at all in healthy people? Many of you walking around believing you have "natural immunity" (no such thing against a bioweapon) are in for a big surprise when the mutagen is released. Keep Weight Chart doses of high-quality Nano Silver and Sodium Borate in your system for the duration to shield against the SARS Binary Bioweapon and Bioweapon Vax that is infecting the entire world by transfection from Vaxxers!! Get more info at https://www.terral03.com and at the links below if interested:
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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