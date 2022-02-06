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Canada's Freedom Convoy protest is growing . På svenska efter 2,40
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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70 views • February 06, 2022
1. Kristi Leigh works for Infowars.com but also have her own channel KristiLeighTV
https://www.infowars.com/posts/is-cnn-just-a-demented-sex-club-masquerading-as-a-news-network/
2. Hospital Patient Beaten While Sedated: Clergyman Witnessed Assault At St. Mary's. Hospital tried to kill him.
https://rumble.com/vu2q4k-hospital-patient-beaten-while-sedated-clergyman-witnessed-assault-at-st.-ma.html
3. The COVID-19 vaccines are officially dead. It's over folks. Anyone who's still promoting these products should be considered a danger to public health. The data now shows that COVID vaccinated people have a 300% increased risk of COVID-19 infection as of January 2022.
https://www.brighteon.com/b5fd1c9c-0c0d-4247-9a72-eceda965dd2d
4. AUSTRALIA NOW A BIO-MEDICAL POLICE STATE, WARNS REIGNITE DEMOCRACY'S MONICA SMIT TALKING WITH ALEX NEWMAN
https://www.brighteon.com/7aa30cdf-83c0-4c96-9c93-d111d17de6b5
5. Canada's Freedom Convoy protest is growing in size & strength. Truckers have gridlocked Canada's capital Ottawa. The movement is no longer just about Covid restrictions but also against PM Justin Trudeau's leadership.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rF1eM037pII
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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