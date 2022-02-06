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Canada's Freedom Convoy protest is growing . På svenska efter 2,40
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70 views • February 06, 2022
1. Kristi Leigh works for Infowars.com but also have her own channel KristiLeighTV
https://www.infowars.com/posts/is-cnn-just-a-demented-sex-club-masquerading-as-a-news-network/
2. Hospital Patient Beaten While Sedated: Clergyman Witnessed Assault At St. Mary's. Hospital tried to kill him.
https://rumble.com/vu2q4k-hospital-patient-beaten-while-sedated-clergyman-witnessed-assault-at-st.-ma.html
3. The COVID-19 vaccines are officially dead. It's over folks. Anyone who's still promoting these products should be considered a danger to public health. The data now shows that COVID vaccinated people have a 300% increased risk of COVID-19 infection as of January 2022.
https://www.brighteon.com/b5fd1c9c-0c0d-4247-9a72-eceda965dd2d
4. AUSTRALIA NOW A BIO-MEDICAL POLICE STATE, WARNS REIGNITE DEMOCRACY'S MONICA SMIT TALKING WITH ALEX NEWMAN
https://www.brighteon.com/7aa30cdf-83c0-4c96-9c93-d111d17de6b5
5. Canada's Freedom Convoy protest is growing in size & strength. Truckers have gridlocked Canada's capital Ottawa. The movement is no longer just about Covid restrictions but also against PM Justin Trudeau's leadership.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rF1eM037pII
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/is-cnn-just-a-demented-sex-club-masquerading-as-a-news-network/
2. Hospital Patient Beaten While Sedated: Clergyman Witnessed Assault At St. Mary's. Hospital tried to kill him.
https://rumble.com/vu2q4k-hospital-patient-beaten-while-sedated-clergyman-witnessed-assault-at-st.-ma.html
3. The COVID-19 vaccines are officially dead. It's over folks. Anyone who's still promoting these products should be considered a danger to public health. The data now shows that COVID vaccinated people have a 300% increased risk of COVID-19 infection as of January 2022.
https://www.brighteon.com/b5fd1c9c-0c0d-4247-9a72-eceda965dd2d
4. AUSTRALIA NOW A BIO-MEDICAL POLICE STATE, WARNS REIGNITE DEMOCRACY'S MONICA SMIT TALKING WITH ALEX NEWMAN
https://www.brighteon.com/7aa30cdf-83c0-4c96-9c93-d111d17de6b5
5. Canada's Freedom Convoy protest is growing in size & strength. Truckers have gridlocked Canada's capital Ottawa. The movement is no longer just about Covid restrictions but also against PM Justin Trudeau's leadership.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rF1eM037pII
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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