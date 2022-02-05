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COVID-19: The Final Nail in the Vaccine Coffin
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39211 views • February 05, 2022
The COVID-19 vaccines are officially dead. It's over folks. Anyone who's still promoting these products should be considered a danger to public health. The data now shows that COVID vaccinated people have a 300% increased risk of COVID-19 infection as of January 2022. These experimental gene therapy "vaccines" are doomed. Every COVID vaccinated person in the world just got hit in the stomach by this undeniable fact: It was all a complete waste. These products has done absolutely nothing except harm your health. Learn this tough lesson and move on. Never trust these vaccine salesmen ever again!
Public Health Scotland Data
https://publichealthscotland.scot/media/11223/22-01-19-covid19-winter_publication_report.pdf
Mirrors:
DATA REVEALS HIGHER COVID RATE IN THE VACCINATED
https://thehighwire.com/videos/data-reveals-higher-covid-rate-in-the-vaccinated/
THE FIRST TO PREDICT COVID VAX FAILURES
https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-first-to-predict-covid-vax-failures
Public Health Scotland Data
https://publichealthscotland.scot/media/11223/22-01-19-covid19-winter_publication_report.pdf
Mirrors:
DATA REVEALS HIGHER COVID RATE IN THE VACCINATED
https://thehighwire.com/videos/data-reveals-higher-covid-rate-in-the-vaccinated/
THE FIRST TO PREDICT COVID VAX FAILURES
https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-first-to-predict-covid-vax-failures
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