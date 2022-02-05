BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AUSTRALIA NOW A BIO-MEDICAL POLICE STATE, WARNS REIGNITE DEMOCRACY'S MONICA SMIT (MIRRORED)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1975 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
985 views • February 05, 2022
AUSTRALIA NOW A BIO-MEDICAL POLICE STATE, WARNS REIGNITE DEMOCRACY'S MONICA SMIT (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Back To The Light at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kXRezBPFh6y2/

The tyranny that has enveloped Australia is intensifying, especially when it comes to trying to forcing people to take the injection, Reignite Democracy Managing Director Monica Smit in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Authorities are pushing the controversial "vaccines" even on children, who are allowed to consent to the shots without permission from their parents starting at age 12. Meanwhile, those who refuse the shot are being locked in their homes and denied even medical care. Going to stores requires a "QR" code so government can track everyone. And massive COVID camps, presumably for unvaxxed citizens, are being erected across the nation. But people are rising up, with enormous protests and resistance to the madness. Australia has one of the most massive freedom movements relative to population size of any place in the world, she adds.
Keywords
vaccineaustraliabill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronaviruslockdownsquarantine campsindemnitymrna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
137 Gut bacteria species linked to sleep quality in landmark study of nearly 7,000 adults

137 Gut bacteria species linked to sleep quality in landmark study of nearly 7,000 adults

Willow Tohi
30-Year Study Links Sleeping Nine or More Hours to 17% Higher Mortality Risk

30-Year Study Links Sleeping Nine or More Hours to 17% Higher Mortality Risk

Coco Somers
Study Links 13 Continuous Minutes of Moderate-to-Vigorous Activity to 72% Lower Dementia Risk

Study Links 13 Continuous Minutes of Moderate-to-Vigorous Activity to 72% Lower Dementia Risk

Douglas Harrington
Study Links Exercise, Liver Enzyme GPLD1 to Blood-Brain Barrier Repair

Study Links Exercise, Liver Enzyme GPLD1 to Blood-Brain Barrier Repair

Douglas Harrington
Health Report Highlights Fruits, Nutrients Linked to Brain Health

Health Report Highlights Fruits, Nutrients Linked to Brain Health

Coco Somers
The surprising cognitive boost hiding in your creatine supplement

The surprising cognitive boost hiding in your creatine supplement

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy