AUSTRALIA NOW A BIO-MEDICAL POLICE STATE, WARNS REIGNITE DEMOCRACY'S MONICA SMIT (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Bitchute channel Back To The Light at:-The tyranny that has enveloped Australia is intensifying, especially when it comes to trying to forcing people to take the injection, Reignite Democracy Managing Director Monica Smit in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Authorities are pushing the controversial "vaccines" even on children, who are allowed to consent to the shots without permission from their parents starting at age 12. Meanwhile, those who refuse the shot are being locked in their homes and denied even medical care. Going to stores requires a "QR" code so government can track everyone. And massive COVID camps, presumably for unvaxxed citizens, are being erected across the nation. But people are rising up, with enormous protests and resistance to the madness. Australia has one of the most massive freedom movements relative to population size of any place in the world, she adds.