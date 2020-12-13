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SAGITTARIUS NEW MOON December 14, 2020 Solar Eclipse to Full Moon in Cancer December 29, 2020
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50 views • December 13, 2020
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Links to New Astrology Horoscopes and TarotScopes - https://www.symbolicliving.com
JUPITER CONJUNCT SATURN in AQUARIUS - DECEMBER 21, 2020 Winter Solstice ~ https://www.brighteon.com/32efe244-92cc-4fb3-aaa7-2311ac84b382
Also see JUPITER CONJUNCT PLUTO IN CAPRICORN - NOVEMBER 12, 2020 ~ https://www.brighteon.com/3f5ff201-4079-4a32-80b8-a26e1e12d9a2
Saturn first entered Aquarius - March 21, 2020 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSzAVuY-Hbk
Full Moon in Gemini November 30, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/11/22/full-moon-in-gemini-november-30-2020-eclipse/
Also check out the Prediction for 2020 here - https://www.brighteon.com/4dc9a52b-939a-4cbe-bd01-5ade292bacd3
You can support my work by donating via PayPal:
PayPal Support: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/symbolicliving
Thank you so much!!!
#newmoon #solareclipse #december2020
All Content from this channel is for entertainment purposes only.
Links to New Astrology Horoscopes and TarotScopes - https://www.symbolicliving.com
JUPITER CONJUNCT SATURN in AQUARIUS - DECEMBER 21, 2020 Winter Solstice ~ https://www.brighteon.com/32efe244-92cc-4fb3-aaa7-2311ac84b382
Also see JUPITER CONJUNCT PLUTO IN CAPRICORN - NOVEMBER 12, 2020 ~ https://www.brighteon.com/3f5ff201-4079-4a32-80b8-a26e1e12d9a2
Saturn first entered Aquarius - March 21, 2020 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSzAVuY-Hbk
Full Moon in Gemini November 30, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/11/22/full-moon-in-gemini-november-30-2020-eclipse/
Also check out the Prediction for 2020 here - https://www.brighteon.com/4dc9a52b-939a-4cbe-bd01-5ade292bacd3
You can support my work by donating via PayPal:
PayPal Support: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/symbolicliving
Thank you so much!!!
#newmoon #solareclipse #december2020
All Content from this channel is for entertainment purposes only.
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