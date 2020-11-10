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JUPITER CONJUNCT PLUTO IN CAPRICORN November 12, 2020 Astrology Horoscope. Politics, Supreme Court, Election 2020, Media
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Check out the PSYCHIC PREDICTIONS FOR 2020 Video - Election Results??? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPMPtRbQ8qo
♑ JUPITER CONJUNCT PLUTO in CAPRICORN - NOVEMBER 12, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/11/05/jupiter-conjunct-pluto-in-capricorn-november-12-2020/
♏ MERCURY RETROGRADE IN SCORPIO ~ OCTOBER 13 TO 27, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/28/mercury-retrograde-in-scorpio-october-13-2020/
♎ MERCURY RETROGRADE IN LIBRA ~ OCTOBER 27 TO NOVEMBER 3, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/26/mercury-retrograde-in-libra-october-27-november-3-2020/
♈ MARS RETROGRADE STATIONS DIRECT IN ARIES NOVEMBER 13, 2020 ON FRIDAY THE 13TH ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/11/06/mars-stations-direct-in-aries-november-2020/
♑ JUPITER DIRECT IN CAPRICORN ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/12/jupiter-direct-in-capricorn-september-12-2020/
♑ PLUTO DIRECT IN CAPRICORN ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/04/pluto-direct-in-capricorn-2020/
♑ SATURN DIRECT IN CAPRICORN ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/28/saturn-retrograde-direct-in-capricorn/
♊ DESTINY POINT IN GEMINI ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/05/04/destiny-point-in-gemini/
Thank you so much for your support ~ https://symbolicliving.com/support/
#jupiterconjunctpluto #november2020 #astrology
Check out the PSYCHIC PREDICTIONS FOR 2020 Video - Election Results??? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPMPtRbQ8qo
♑ JUPITER CONJUNCT PLUTO in CAPRICORN - NOVEMBER 12, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/11/05/jupiter-conjunct-pluto-in-capricorn-november-12-2020/
♏ MERCURY RETROGRADE IN SCORPIO ~ OCTOBER 13 TO 27, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/28/mercury-retrograde-in-scorpio-october-13-2020/
♎ MERCURY RETROGRADE IN LIBRA ~ OCTOBER 27 TO NOVEMBER 3, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/26/mercury-retrograde-in-libra-october-27-november-3-2020/
♈ MARS RETROGRADE STATIONS DIRECT IN ARIES NOVEMBER 13, 2020 ON FRIDAY THE 13TH ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/11/06/mars-stations-direct-in-aries-november-2020/
♑ JUPITER DIRECT IN CAPRICORN ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/12/jupiter-direct-in-capricorn-september-12-2020/
♑ PLUTO DIRECT IN CAPRICORN ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/10/04/pluto-direct-in-capricorn-2020/
♑ SATURN DIRECT IN CAPRICORN ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/09/28/saturn-retrograde-direct-in-capricorn/
♊ DESTINY POINT IN GEMINI ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/05/04/destiny-point-in-gemini/
Thank you so much for your support ~ https://symbolicliving.com/support/
#jupiterconjunctpluto #november2020 #astrology
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