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JUPITER CONJUNCT SATURN IN AQUARIUS December 21, 2020 Astrology Horoscope. CHOOSE/CHANGE THE FUTURE.
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66 views • December 02, 2020
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Saturn first entered Aquarius - March 21, 2020 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSzAVuY-Hbk
Also see JUPITER CONJUNCT PLUTO IN CAPRICORN - NOVEMBER 12, 2020 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJSdlsbaggs
Full Moon in Gemini November 30, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/11/22/full-moon-in-gemini-november-30-2020-eclipse/
Also check out the Prediction for 2020 here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ljfMjqNPTs
You can support my work by donating via PayPal:
PayPal Support: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/symbolicliving
Thank you so much!!!
#jupiterconjunctsaturn #podcast #december2020
Visit https://www.symbolicliving.com for more
Saturn first entered Aquarius - March 21, 2020 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSzAVuY-Hbk
Also see JUPITER CONJUNCT PLUTO IN CAPRICORN - NOVEMBER 12, 2020 ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJSdlsbaggs
Full Moon in Gemini November 30, 2020 ~ https://symbolicliving.com/2020/11/22/full-moon-in-gemini-november-30-2020-eclipse/
Also check out the Prediction for 2020 here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ljfMjqNPTs
You can support my work by donating via PayPal:
PayPal Support: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/symbolicliving
Thank you so much!!!
#jupiterconjunctsaturn #podcast #december2020
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