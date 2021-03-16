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143) Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction - and Could Wipe out the Human Race
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232 views • March 16, 2021
CRITIC UPDATE:
- Valid and critic points about the Vanden Bossche intervention: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rebuttal-rosemary-frei-bossche-vaccination-concern/
- Next Wave Ep7 (Bigtree and Bossche are WRONG) by Dr. Paul Cottrell: https://www.brighteon.com/ce2fcafe-af24-463a-aa41-6cb0f351c037
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Deagel estimates of depopulation by 2025: https://www.deagel.com/forecast
All of Dr Vernon Coleman’s predictions about the corona hoax so far have turned out to be correct. In this video, he ominously predicts that Covid-19 “vaccines” are weapons of mass destruction that could wipe out the human race.
These experimental “vaccines” are proved to be dangerous. It is officially acknowledged that only 1 in 100 deaths or injuries are reported and the mainstream media are not even reporting those few.
Strangely, when someone dies within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, they are said to have died “with” Covid, but when healthy people die within hours of receiving the “vaccine”, it is dismissed as a coincidence.
The immune system of the “vaccinated” person will be primed when they come into contact with the coronavirus and their bodies will go into a cytokine storm and kill them. These extra deaths will occur next autumn and winter.
He wonders if the actors and shills who have been assuring the public that this experimental “vaccine” is safe are actually not receiving the real “vaccine” at all.
Dr Coleman cites Dr Geert Vanden Bossche (https://www.brighteon.com/dbd0fc03-b614-4059-92ff-da54f7fdbfc5), who has just explained that the “vaccines” currently being used are the wrong weapons. Disastrously, by giving these “vaccines” to millions, we are teaching the virus how to mutate, how to become stronger and deadlier.
The specific antibodies produced by the “vaccines” will be in the bodies of the “vaccinated” forever – the natural immune systems of 100s of millions of people are being destroyed and these people will not be able to fight any mutated variations of the viruses.
Significantly, new virus variations are appearing in areas where the “vaccines” have been given to lots of people.
“Vaccinated” individuals are now a threat to humanity because they will shed viruses that are more dangerous than the original one.
The unvaccinated will need to keep away from the people who’ve been vaccinated because every “vaccinated” individual is becoming a mass murderer.
The future of humanity is at risk.
This giant experiment and crime against humanity must be stopped right now.
REFERENCES:
Original video of Dr Coleman: "Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction - and Could Wipe out the Human Race" (22 mins): https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation | 23/06/2020 | A Special Edition of Path Forward with Bill and Melinda Gates: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWQ2DsHWrQE
CoronaCircus – The spectacle of fake vaccination: https://www.brighteon.com/74d766f9-46df-4648-aaa6-0976fe778e2a
Cardozo T, Veazey R. Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects of risk of COVID-19 vaccines worsening clinical disease. Int J Clin Pract. 2020 Oct 28:e13795. doi: 10.1111/ijcp.13795. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 33113270; PMCID: PMC7645850.
Results of the study: COVID-19 vaccines designed to elicit neutralising antibodies may sensitise vaccine recipients to more severe disease than if they were not vaccinated. Vaccines for SARS, MERS and RSV have never been approved, and the data generated in the development and testing of these vaccines suggest a serious mechanistic concern: that vaccines designed empirically using the traditional approach (consisting of the unmodified or minimally modified coronavirus viral spike to elicit neutralising antibodies), be they composed of protein, viral vector, DNA or RNA and irrespective of delivery method, may worsen COVID-19 disease via antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). This risk is sufficiently obscured in clinical trial protocols and consent forms for ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials that adequate patient comprehension of this risk is unlikely to occur, obviating truly informed consent by subjects in these trials.
Conclusions drawn from the study and clinical implications: The specific and significant COVID-19 risk of ADE should have been and should be prominently and independently disclosed to research subjects currently in vaccine trials, as well as those being recruited for the trials and future patients after vaccine approval, in order to meet the medical ethics standard of patient comprehension for informed consent.
- Valid and critic points about the Vanden Bossche intervention: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rebuttal-rosemary-frei-bossche-vaccination-concern/
- Next Wave Ep7 (Bigtree and Bossche are WRONG) by Dr. Paul Cottrell: https://www.brighteon.com/ce2fcafe-af24-463a-aa41-6cb0f351c037
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Deagel estimates of depopulation by 2025: https://www.deagel.com/forecast
All of Dr Vernon Coleman’s predictions about the corona hoax so far have turned out to be correct. In this video, he ominously predicts that Covid-19 “vaccines” are weapons of mass destruction that could wipe out the human race.
These experimental “vaccines” are proved to be dangerous. It is officially acknowledged that only 1 in 100 deaths or injuries are reported and the mainstream media are not even reporting those few.
Strangely, when someone dies within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, they are said to have died “with” Covid, but when healthy people die within hours of receiving the “vaccine”, it is dismissed as a coincidence.
The immune system of the “vaccinated” person will be primed when they come into contact with the coronavirus and their bodies will go into a cytokine storm and kill them. These extra deaths will occur next autumn and winter.
He wonders if the actors and shills who have been assuring the public that this experimental “vaccine” is safe are actually not receiving the real “vaccine” at all.
Dr Coleman cites Dr Geert Vanden Bossche (https://www.brighteon.com/dbd0fc03-b614-4059-92ff-da54f7fdbfc5), who has just explained that the “vaccines” currently being used are the wrong weapons. Disastrously, by giving these “vaccines” to millions, we are teaching the virus how to mutate, how to become stronger and deadlier.
The specific antibodies produced by the “vaccines” will be in the bodies of the “vaccinated” forever – the natural immune systems of 100s of millions of people are being destroyed and these people will not be able to fight any mutated variations of the viruses.
Significantly, new virus variations are appearing in areas where the “vaccines” have been given to lots of people.
“Vaccinated” individuals are now a threat to humanity because they will shed viruses that are more dangerous than the original one.
The unvaccinated will need to keep away from the people who’ve been vaccinated because every “vaccinated” individual is becoming a mass murderer.
The future of humanity is at risk.
This giant experiment and crime against humanity must be stopped right now.
REFERENCES:
Original video of Dr Coleman: "Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction - and Could Wipe out the Human Race" (22 mins): https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-19-vaccines-are-weapons-of-mass-destruction-and-could-wipe-out-the-human-race_GcjtJu9dY1RcSNh.html
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation | 23/06/2020 | A Special Edition of Path Forward with Bill and Melinda Gates: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWQ2DsHWrQE
CoronaCircus – The spectacle of fake vaccination: https://www.brighteon.com/74d766f9-46df-4648-aaa6-0976fe778e2a
Cardozo T, Veazey R. Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects of risk of COVID-19 vaccines worsening clinical disease. Int J Clin Pract. 2020 Oct 28:e13795. doi: 10.1111/ijcp.13795. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 33113270; PMCID: PMC7645850.
Results of the study: COVID-19 vaccines designed to elicit neutralising antibodies may sensitise vaccine recipients to more severe disease than if they were not vaccinated. Vaccines for SARS, MERS and RSV have never been approved, and the data generated in the development and testing of these vaccines suggest a serious mechanistic concern: that vaccines designed empirically using the traditional approach (consisting of the unmodified or minimally modified coronavirus viral spike to elicit neutralising antibodies), be they composed of protein, viral vector, DNA or RNA and irrespective of delivery method, may worsen COVID-19 disease via antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). This risk is sufficiently obscured in clinical trial protocols and consent forms for ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials that adequate patient comprehension of this risk is unlikely to occur, obviating truly informed consent by subjects in these trials.
Conclusions drawn from the study and clinical implications: The specific and significant COVID-19 risk of ADE should have been and should be prominently and independently disclosed to research subjects currently in vaccine trials, as well as those being recruited for the trials and future patients after vaccine approval, in order to meet the medical ethics standard of patient comprehension for informed consent.
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