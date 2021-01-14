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133) CoronaCircus – The spectacle of fake vaccination
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707 views • January 14, 2021
Credits to Michel Ull channel:
Coronacircus – Le spectacle des fausses vaccinations | 09/01/2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-B7SSHWFq8
Misleading PCR tests (quantitative and qualitative):
How to end lockdowns. 1500 PCR tests were sequenced and found to be influenza A & B, not SARS-CoV-2: https://www.brighteon.com/3d2dcaf6-b3a7-486d-9933-a73d1fe81470
Coronacircus – Le spectacle des fausses vaccinations | 09/01/2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-B7SSHWFq8
Misleading PCR tests (quantitative and qualitative):
How to end lockdowns. 1500 PCR tests were sequenced and found to be influenza A & B, not SARS-CoV-2: https://www.brighteon.com/3d2dcaf6-b3a7-486d-9933-a73d1fe81470
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