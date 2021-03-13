© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
142) Geert Vanden Bossche [4' trailer]: vaccines are creating a bioweapon of mass destruction
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
531 views • March 13, 2021
CRITIC UPDATE:
- Valid and critic points about the Vanden Bossche intervention: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rebuttal-rosemary-frei-bossche-vaccination-concern/
- Next Wave Ep7 (Bigtree and Bossche are WRONG) by Dr. Paul Cottrell: https://www.brighteon.com/ce2fcafe-af24-463a-aa41-6cb0f351c037
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Credits to Vejon Health channel:
Full interview:
Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc
Geert Vanden Bossche Open Letter to WHO: https://dryburgh.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Geert_Vanden_Bossche_Open_Letter_WHO_March_6_2021.pdf
Geert Vanden Bossche PhD, is an internationally recognised vaccine developer having worked as the head of the Vaccine Development Office at the German Centre for Infection Research.
Summary:
Bossche states that the multiple emerging, “much more infectious” viral variants, are already examples of “immune escape” from our ‘innate immunity’, and were most-likely created by the government interventions themselves; the so-called Non-Pharmacological Interventions (NPIs) – i.e. lockdowns and cloth facial coverings. Unofficially, but also more aptly known as the Non-Scientific Interventions.
He believes that:
-- Ongoing mass vaccination deployments are “highly-likely to further enhance ‘adaptive’ immune escape as none of the current vaccines will prevent replication/transmission of viral variants”
-- As such, “The more we use these vaccines for immunizing people in the midst of a pandemic, the more infectious the virus will become”.
-- And “With increasing infectiousness comes an increased likelihood of viral resistance to the vaccines”.
He claims his beliefs are basic principles taught in a student’s first vaccinology class – “One shouldn’t use a prophylactic vaccine in populations exposed to high infectious pressure (which is now certainly the case as multiple highly infectious variants are currently circulating”).
He states that to “fully escape”, the highly mutable virus, “only needs to add another few mutations in its receptor-binding domain”.
People Stand to Lose their Natural ‘Innate’ Immunity as a Consequence of the Meddling
His real worry though, or as he puts it, “beyond worried”, is that the humankind may severely damage it’s own, natural ‘innate’ immunity, because of the mass deployment of vaccination programs at this critical juncture. Our ‘innate’ immunity would be lost (a rich, variant-nonspecific, form of natural immunity).
It would also mean that vaccine-mediated protection would be lost.
All whilst new, more dangerous variants would be getting actively breed by mankind. In effect, “turning a relatively harmless virus into a bioweapon of mass destruction”.
"Mass vaccination will destroy natural immunity and cause a global catastrophy of death and disease" - Geert Vanden Bossche, DMV, PhD, independent virologist and vaccine expert, formerly employed at GAVI and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
- Valid and critic points about the Vanden Bossche intervention: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rebuttal-rosemary-frei-bossche-vaccination-concern/
- Next Wave Ep7 (Bigtree and Bossche are WRONG) by Dr. Paul Cottrell: https://www.brighteon.com/ce2fcafe-af24-463a-aa41-6cb0f351c037
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Credits to Vejon Health channel:
Full interview:
Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc
Geert Vanden Bossche Open Letter to WHO: https://dryburgh.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Geert_Vanden_Bossche_Open_Letter_WHO_March_6_2021.pdf
Geert Vanden Bossche PhD, is an internationally recognised vaccine developer having worked as the head of the Vaccine Development Office at the German Centre for Infection Research.
Summary:
Bossche states that the multiple emerging, “much more infectious” viral variants, are already examples of “immune escape” from our ‘innate immunity’, and were most-likely created by the government interventions themselves; the so-called Non-Pharmacological Interventions (NPIs) – i.e. lockdowns and cloth facial coverings. Unofficially, but also more aptly known as the Non-Scientific Interventions.
He believes that:
-- Ongoing mass vaccination deployments are “highly-likely to further enhance ‘adaptive’ immune escape as none of the current vaccines will prevent replication/transmission of viral variants”
-- As such, “The more we use these vaccines for immunizing people in the midst of a pandemic, the more infectious the virus will become”.
-- And “With increasing infectiousness comes an increased likelihood of viral resistance to the vaccines”.
He claims his beliefs are basic principles taught in a student’s first vaccinology class – “One shouldn’t use a prophylactic vaccine in populations exposed to high infectious pressure (which is now certainly the case as multiple highly infectious variants are currently circulating”).
He states that to “fully escape”, the highly mutable virus, “only needs to add another few mutations in its receptor-binding domain”.
People Stand to Lose their Natural ‘Innate’ Immunity as a Consequence of the Meddling
His real worry though, or as he puts it, “beyond worried”, is that the humankind may severely damage it’s own, natural ‘innate’ immunity, because of the mass deployment of vaccination programs at this critical juncture. Our ‘innate’ immunity would be lost (a rich, variant-nonspecific, form of natural immunity).
It would also mean that vaccine-mediated protection would be lost.
All whilst new, more dangerous variants would be getting actively breed by mankind. In effect, “turning a relatively harmless virus into a bioweapon of mass destruction”.
"Mass vaccination will destroy natural immunity and cause a global catastrophy of death and disease" - Geert Vanden Bossche, DMV, PhD, independent virologist and vaccine expert, formerly employed at GAVI and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.