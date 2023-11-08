Create New Account
Late & Over Budget
Son of the Republic
Redpill: Incompetent vs. Malevolent

* Can the [Bidan] regime’s actions be explained away as error, failure or incompetence?

* Are their actions better explained as malevolent, successful plots?

* Were they installed to expedite Operation Take Down America?


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | The Five (7 November 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6340699695112

