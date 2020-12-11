Property Seizure | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film | Episode 8

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Property Seizure is the eighth part in the Sci-Fi Dystopian Short Film series, you can watch the other parts here:
Masked Agenda | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 1 :
https://www.brighteon.com/adc635d3-a329-4440-bd07-50bce41984d5
Mandatory Vaccine | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 2:
https://www.brighteon.com/e1100642-8455-43ce-ba91-02454e6785f0
Police State | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 3:
https://www.brighteon.com/86607029-becb-4955-a556-8458f09e8d50
Track and Trace | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 4:
https://www.brighteon.com/8672576f-10be-4e50-9c8d-3eb085dcd2d3
The Great Reset | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 5:
https://www.brighteon.com/9f2760a4-5db5-4095-aa1f-9671b4c3c172
Cashless Society | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 6:
https://www.brighteon.com/4df52087-59b7-4070-a233-eeada09bba6c
Mental Health | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film Episode 7:
https://www.brighteon.com/b235dc82-079c-42a5-bd52-a9f11735ce10
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman
http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Asha - Actress
Chloe Wainwright
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMsNN7ZCS-E
Zachary Denman