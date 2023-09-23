Redpill: Zombie Apocalypse

Spoilers

* The cabal’s “Sum Of All Fears” plot — to install Killary in 2017, nuke us and start a world war — was averted and exposed.

* Other false flag / mass casualty events have been mitigated or prevented altogether.

* The “World War Z” plot — to transhumanize and depopulate us with jabs — has been averted and is now being exposed.





Red Pill: White Hats Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law

* President Trump has been rope-a-doping the deep state i.e. belligerent occupiers.

* The global alliance is conducting a sting operation; and we are larping a [Bidan] movie with puppeted actors.

* This is a continuity-of-government situation that’s being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual.

* The fog of war is no joke — and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final mop-up act.

* If you believe (as I do) that the good guys are in control, Greg still offers useful insight re: the bad guys’ intent.

* Be prepared for the shock-and-awe scene of this movie.





Reese Reports | 22 September 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=650e042976dd319a519f0fbd

