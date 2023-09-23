Redpill: Zombie Apocalypse

Spoilers
* The cabal’s “Sum Of All Fears” plot — to install Killary in 2017, nuke us and start a world war — was averted and exposed.
* Other false flag / mass casualty events have been mitigated or prevented altogether.
* The “World War Z” plot — to transhumanize and depopulate us with jabs — has been averted and is now being exposed.
Red Pill: White Hats Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law
* President Trump has been rope-a-doping the deep state i.e. belligerent occupiers.
* The global alliance is conducting a sting operation; and we are larping a [Bidan] movie with puppeted actors.
* This is a continuity-of-government situation that’s being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual.
* The fog of war is no joke — and battle fatigue is real.
* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final mop-up act.
* If you believe (as I do) that the good guys are in control, Greg still offers useful insight re: the bad guys’ intent.
* Be prepared for the shock-and-awe scene of this movie.
Reese Reports | 22 September 2023
