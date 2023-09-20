Multiple Remote Viewers Warn Of World-Changing Event At Year’s End
* If the powers that be can no longer trick us, then they will try and hurt us.
* If enough eyes are on them, maybe it will never happen.
* Nearly all humans are psychic to a certain degree, whether we know it or not; and some of us become acutely aware of it.
Editor’s Note
* If you believe (as I do) that there are no more nukes — and white hats are in control — Greg still offers useful insight re: the bad guys’ intent.
* Be prepared for the shock-and-awe scene of this movie.
Reese Reports | 20 September 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.