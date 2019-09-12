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The SECRET balfour declaration 1917 - How 67 words changed the course of Palestinian history.
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96 views • September 12, 2019
The Secret Drafts of the Balfour Declaration - On November 2nd, 1917. Documents
https://blog.nli.org.il/en/balfour_drafts/
the year that Arthur James Balfour produced the declaration made to the Jew Lord Rothschild acknowledging Jewish separatism and confirming that the government in Britain is occupied by a 5th column that serves its own interests. The letter to Rothschild advised that the British government viewed with favour the occupation of Palestine by the Jews.
History in 5. Corruption, WW2, the Vatican bank and the Rothschilds
https://youtu.be/LyfS5N8g6-Y
The Vatican did not release the documents.
The real reason for WW1
https://www.brighteon.com/efafe8f8-889d-4bde-bea9-854b6fc7c634
Truth about the federal reserve and the world wars
https://www.brighteon.com/6a59c615-ff96-4d3c-8f55-2a6ecb515257
(Palestine)
Perry-Castañeda Library
Map Collection
Historical Maps of the Middle East.
Seek information below
----
*The Macedonian Empire, 336-323 B.C. (560K)
From The Historical Atlas by William R. Shepherd, 1923. Insets: The Aetolian and Achaian Leagues. Plan of Tyre*
----
*[Palestine, Ancient] Palaestina (507K)
From "A Classical Atlas, to Illustrate Ancient Geography; Comprised in Twenty-Five maps, Showing the Various Divisions of the World as Known to the Ancients; Composed from the Most Authentic Sources." by Alexander G. Findlay, F.R.G.S. 1849.*
-----
*Reference Map of Ancient Palestine (785K)
From The Historical Atlas by William R. Shepherd, 1923.*
----
*Persian Empire about 500 B.C. (134K)
From The Historical Atlas by William R. Shepherd, 1923*
Link
https://legacy.lib.utexas.edu/maps/historical/history_middle_east.html?p=print
https://blog.nli.org.il/en/balfour_drafts/
the year that Arthur James Balfour produced the declaration made to the Jew Lord Rothschild acknowledging Jewish separatism and confirming that the government in Britain is occupied by a 5th column that serves its own interests. The letter to Rothschild advised that the British government viewed with favour the occupation of Palestine by the Jews.
History in 5. Corruption, WW2, the Vatican bank and the Rothschilds
https://youtu.be/LyfS5N8g6-Y
The Vatican did not release the documents.
The real reason for WW1
https://www.brighteon.com/efafe8f8-889d-4bde-bea9-854b6fc7c634
Truth about the federal reserve and the world wars
https://www.brighteon.com/6a59c615-ff96-4d3c-8f55-2a6ecb515257
(Palestine)
Perry-Castañeda Library
Map Collection
Historical Maps of the Middle East.
Seek information below
----
*The Macedonian Empire, 336-323 B.C. (560K)
From The Historical Atlas by William R. Shepherd, 1923. Insets: The Aetolian and Achaian Leagues. Plan of Tyre*
----
*[Palestine, Ancient] Palaestina (507K)
From "A Classical Atlas, to Illustrate Ancient Geography; Comprised in Twenty-Five maps, Showing the Various Divisions of the World as Known to the Ancients; Composed from the Most Authentic Sources." by Alexander G. Findlay, F.R.G.S. 1849.*
-----
*Reference Map of Ancient Palestine (785K)
From The Historical Atlas by William R. Shepherd, 1923.*
----
*Persian Empire about 500 B.C. (134K)
From The Historical Atlas by William R. Shepherd, 1923*
Link
https://legacy.lib.utexas.edu/maps/historical/history_middle_east.html?p=print
Keywords
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