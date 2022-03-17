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Black Star-Superplume-Covid Bioweapon Report for 2022 Newsletter 11: March 17, 2022
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1026 views • March 17, 2022
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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and area of space between the Libra-Scorpio Constellations.
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Twenty-nine of the 5-mag quakes marks the fourth Week in the last fourteen with fewer than 30 events, and only the second sub-30 value in the last ten Weeks. Again, the 2021 orbit cycle is the first time that more than half of the 5-magnitude quake event values were greater than 30 (27). The record before the 2021 orbit cycle was 2018 (24).
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Nigeria, WHO Partners to Contain Lassa Fever Outbreak in the Country
Submitted by Brenda
https://www.proshareng.com/news/Health/Nigeria--WHO-Partners-to-Contain-Lassa-Fever-Outbreak-in-the-Country/61973
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Airborne Ebola Is Next - Department of Defense Ebola hazard modeling understanding risk for airborne transmission of Ebola
Submitted by Brenda
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2022/03/airborne-ebola-is-next-department-of-defense-ebola-hazard-modeling-understanding-risk-for-airborne-transmission-of-ebola-3258272.html
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3/16/2022 The Stew Peters Show: Stew Peters Ft. J.P. Isaac, George Webb, Dr. Jane Ruby, And Mathew Keil
Submitted by Terral
On March 17, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b724737e-5f53-4fbf-9a4c-b2fb5a54f283
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Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and area of space between the Libra-Scorpio Constellations.
--
Twenty-nine of the 5-mag quakes marks the fourth Week in the last fourteen with fewer than 30 events, and only the second sub-30 value in the last ten Weeks. Again, the 2021 orbit cycle is the first time that more than half of the 5-magnitude quake event values were greater than 30 (27). The record before the 2021 orbit cycle was 2018 (24).
--
Nigeria, WHO Partners to Contain Lassa Fever Outbreak in the Country
Submitted by Brenda
https://www.proshareng.com/news/Health/Nigeria--WHO-Partners-to-Contain-Lassa-Fever-Outbreak-in-the-Country/61973
--
Airborne Ebola Is Next - Department of Defense Ebola hazard modeling understanding risk for airborne transmission of Ebola
Submitted by Brenda
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2022/03/airborne-ebola-is-next-department-of-defense-ebola-hazard-modeling-understanding-risk-for-airborne-transmission-of-ebola-3258272.html
--
3/16/2022 The Stew Peters Show: Stew Peters Ft. J.P. Isaac, George Webb, Dr. Jane Ruby, And Mathew Keil
Submitted by Terral
On March 17, 2022
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b724737e-5f53-4fbf-9a4c-b2fb5a54f283
--
Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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