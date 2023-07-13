They Are Hiding Something
* The signs are obvious that the gubment is hiding a serious threat from us re: China & Russia.
* Rule #1: don’t get dead.
* Be prepared.
Editor’s Note:
* If you believe (as I do) that there are no more nukes — and Xi & Putin are white hats — Dan still makes a valid point.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 13 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v2zsbrq-prepare-today-they-are-hiding-something-ep.-2046-07132023.html
