Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prepare Today
channel image
Son of the Republic
494 Subscribers
91 views
Published Yesterday

They Are Hiding Something

* The signs are obvious that the gubment is hiding a serious threat from us re: China & Russia.

* Rule #1: don’t get dead.

* Be prepared.


Editor’s Note:

* If you believe (as I do) that there are no more nukes — and Xi & Putin are white hats — Dan still makes a valid point.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 13 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v2zsbrq-prepare-today-they-are-hiding-something-ep.-2046-07132023.html

Keywords
dan bonginopreparednessbioweaponccpbiowarfarechicomschinese communistsmalwarepreparationspywarereadinessalien technologyadvanced technologycoronaviruscovidbiolabplandemicgain of functioncomputer viruscoordinated attacklab leaksupervirusmalicious softwareadvanced persistent threatcomputer attack

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket