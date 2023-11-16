The Threat Is From Within

We are in big trouble.

There are evil, sinister forces here that don't want our country to look like America any more.





Redpill: Incompetent vs. Malevolent

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (15 November 2023)

https://youtu.be/tOWGzf8DLm8

