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[May 2, 2016] US Army General Warns Troops About Coming Hybrid and Alien Warfare? (67.9K views on YouTube!)
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100 views • June 29, 2020
Are we looking at a real X-File? A U.S. Army general tells our troops to expect to have to deal with "hybrid armies" and "little green men." Truth is definitely getting stranger than fiction these days!
General Mark A. Milley's bio: https://www.defense.gov/Our-Story/Biographies/Article/614392/general-mark-a-milley/
The speech he gave on April 21, 2016: https://www.armytimes.com/news/your-army/2016/04/22/army-chief-to-leaders-winning-is-everything-in-combat/
Little Green Men: http://greyfalcon.us/Little%20green%20men.htm
Are We Seeing More Proof That Nimrod/Baal is the Antichrist?
https://www.brighteon.com/2737e7a1-900b-43f4-b24a-df47af0a854e
Strange Days - A Pope, a Patriarch, and Artifact and a Flat Earth X-File? https://www.brighteon.com/bb2b6fad-cb69-416b-84f3-3c5c9cf6fccf
The SEED Audio Drama: https://seedtheseries.com/audio-drama
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
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General Mark A. Milley's bio: https://www.defense.gov/Our-Story/Biographies/Article/614392/general-mark-a-milley/
The speech he gave on April 21, 2016: https://www.armytimes.com/news/your-army/2016/04/22/army-chief-to-leaders-winning-is-everything-in-combat/
Little Green Men: http://greyfalcon.us/Little%20green%20men.htm
Are We Seeing More Proof That Nimrod/Baal is the Antichrist?
https://www.brighteon.com/2737e7a1-900b-43f4-b24a-df47af0a854e
Strange Days - A Pope, a Patriarch, and Artifact and a Flat Earth X-File? https://www.brighteon.com/bb2b6fad-cb69-416b-84f3-3c5c9cf6fccf
The SEED Audio Drama: https://seedtheseries.com/audio-drama
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
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