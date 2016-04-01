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[Apr 1, 2016] Are we seeing more proof that Nimrod/Baal is the Antichrist? (596K views on YouTube!)
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51 views • May 31, 2020
Many say that Obama is the Antichrist. Others point to this world leader or that. Problem is, while Scripture may support SOME of the attributes of these various candidates, these men certainly do not fit ALL of the descriptions given in Scripture for the Antichrist.
Furthermore, there is a reason why the whole world worships the Beast. Why? Because they already are - and have been for thousands of years. The evidence for this is nearly overwhelming. And now... altars of Baal are about to be erected all over the world. Are altars of Obama or Putin or anyone else like them being put up? No. Baal.
In this extended version of my previous video "Baal or YHWH? A Line is being drawn in the Sand. Choose now..." I walk you through a montage of some of my videos dealing with this subject. Are we seeing more proof that Nimrod/Baal is the Antichrist? I don't know, but it sure looks that way to me. Regardless, something is going on and it's not good.
The time to sit on the fence is over. The time to mix the holy with the profane is over. Choose now who you will serve: Baal or YHWH, because you can't serve both. Hint: It didn't end well for the prophets of Baal, so you might want to start making a firm commitment to YHWH now. Just sayin.'
Below are some links that go along with this video:
Life Among the Ruins: NY Times article:
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/03/20/opinion/sunday/life-among-the-ruins.html
Charisma News article:
http://www.charismanews.com/us/56060-temple-of-baal-will-be-erected-in-times-square-next-month
Michael Snyder's video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRs95RioiS0
MLordandGod video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ri9eK... [deleted channel]
A Call For An Uprising video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWJfFKNpO-U
The Omega Plan?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lKXCI3vBbI
Take a stand against this:
https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/remove-baal-from-nyc/
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
Furthermore, there is a reason why the whole world worships the Beast. Why? Because they already are - and have been for thousands of years. The evidence for this is nearly overwhelming. And now... altars of Baal are about to be erected all over the world. Are altars of Obama or Putin or anyone else like them being put up? No. Baal.
In this extended version of my previous video "Baal or YHWH? A Line is being drawn in the Sand. Choose now..." I walk you through a montage of some of my videos dealing with this subject. Are we seeing more proof that Nimrod/Baal is the Antichrist? I don't know, but it sure looks that way to me. Regardless, something is going on and it's not good.
The time to sit on the fence is over. The time to mix the holy with the profane is over. Choose now who you will serve: Baal or YHWH, because you can't serve both. Hint: It didn't end well for the prophets of Baal, so you might want to start making a firm commitment to YHWH now. Just sayin.'
Below are some links that go along with this video:
Life Among the Ruins: NY Times article:
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/03/20/opinion/sunday/life-among-the-ruins.html
Charisma News article:
http://www.charismanews.com/us/56060-temple-of-baal-will-be-erected-in-times-square-next-month
Michael Snyder's video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRs95RioiS0
MLordandGod video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ri9eK... [deleted channel]
A Call For An Uprising video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWJfFKNpO-U
The Omega Plan?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lKXCI3vBbI
Take a stand against this:
https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/remove-baal-from-nyc/
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
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