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[Feb 24, 2016] Strange Days - A Pope, a Patriarch, an artifact and a Flat Earth X File? (176K views) [update in description]
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89 views • May 25, 2020
So, I took an interesting turn down a bizarre corridor in the rabbit hole. Is this a Flat Earth X-File? I don't know. To be honest, I have not had the time to vet this story, so take it for whatever you think it is worth. Do your own research, but apparently the Pope met with Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church in Cuba. From there, the Pope went to Mexico, but Kirill went to Antarctica! But the circumstantial "evidence" surrounding his visit is definitely one of those "Things that make you go hmmmmm" moments. The thing that really caught my attention is the fact that the Vatican has a statue called, The Resurrection and this story claims that the "Ark of Gabriel" was to be taken to the place where the angels observed the Creation to be secured there until the "Day of Resurrection." Is Antarctica the place where the angels hung out? We do know there are at least 4 standing "on the 4 corners of the Earth" (Revelation 7:1). Here are some of the links referenced in this video:
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index73...
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index19...
Third Reich - Operation UFO (Nazi Base in Antarctica):
https://youtu.be/MwUpPwyyvLw
https://mospat.ru/en/2016/02/13/news1...
https://mospat.ru/en/2016/02/13/news1...
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index20...
http://tass.ru/en/defense/841861
https://www.rt.com/news/332835-patria...
My endorsement of The Principle and how to watch it:
http://robschannel.com/the-principle-...
My reference to X-mess and Ishtar Day being condemned by Deut. 12:
https://www.facebook.com/notes/rob-sk...
Another interesting tid-bit that may or may not mean anything:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic...
Seems to me, most of this story can be vetted pretty easily. That is all except for the alleged "Ark of Gabriel" part and that which pertains to it in the above story. I've since learned that this "Sorcha Faal" is some sort of conspiracy theory nut-job and potentially a disinfo agent. Could be. As I said in the video, my time is really quite limited, so please do your own research on the events of this story. For more on this Sorch Faal character, see:
http://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Sorcha_Faal
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index73...
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index19...
Third Reich - Operation UFO (Nazi Base in Antarctica):
https://youtu.be/MwUpPwyyvLw
https://mospat.ru/en/2016/02/13/news1...
https://mospat.ru/en/2016/02/13/news1...
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index20...
http://tass.ru/en/defense/841861
https://www.rt.com/news/332835-patria...
My endorsement of The Principle and how to watch it:
http://robschannel.com/the-principle-...
My reference to X-mess and Ishtar Day being condemned by Deut. 12:
https://www.facebook.com/notes/rob-sk...
Another interesting tid-bit that may or may not mean anything:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic...
Seems to me, most of this story can be vetted pretty easily. That is all except for the alleged "Ark of Gabriel" part and that which pertains to it in the above story. I've since learned that this "Sorcha Faal" is some sort of conspiracy theory nut-job and potentially a disinfo agent. Could be. As I said in the video, my time is really quite limited, so please do your own research on the events of this story. For more on this Sorch Faal character, see:
http://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Sorcha_Faal
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
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