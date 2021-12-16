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07 A pair of ancient giant trees brought down by flood and wind on the bank of the Swan River, to my sadness MVI_9704
EK LIPPENMEYER
EK LIPPENMEYER
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21 views • December 16, 2021
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07 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3bc4f218-e729-459a-9c90-d447bb5a63d8
This pair of arboreal matriarchs have long graced the edge of the Swan River here in Viveash, only to succumb together, their roots intertwined in loving embrace, to the loosening effect of a long flood and wind. A Eucalypt and a Casuarina.
Five weeks since last videoing here, the shoots are flourishing on the Eucalypt.
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environmentclimatetreesflooding
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