04 A pair of ancient giant trees brought down by flood and wind on the bank of the Swan River, to my sadness MVI_8007

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his pair of arboreal matriarchs have long graced the edge of the Swan River here in Viveash, only to succumb together, their roots intertwined in loving embrace, to the loosening effect of a long flood and wind. A Eucalypt and a Casuarina.
Now a couple of sprouts have appeared!