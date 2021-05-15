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AIDS was a Hoax
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221 views • May 15, 2021
FACTS
Not one single reference paper (scientific proof) exists proving that HIV is the cause or even a co-factor of AIDS.
Probably most, if not all, of the causes of AIDS are already known (for over 70 years) and HIV does not qualify as one of them.
HIV was decreed as the cause of AIDS by a politician and a virologist who has been found guilty of “scientific misconduct”.
Condoms cannot stop a disease that is caused by starvation and drugs.
As long as the deaths due to starvation are blamed on the “AIDS virus”, the responsibility of ineffectual and corrupt governments for the real cause will remain unchallenged, hundreds of billions of dollars will be wasted, and ineffectual and deadly treatments will be employed.
The studies on which the release of AZT was based are fraudulent.
DEADLY DECEPTION
a book by Robert E. Willner M.D., Ph.D.
http://whale.to/c/willner_deadly_dece…
Kary Mulis: Fauci is a Fraud and the way to get rid of AIDS is to stop funding it!
Former AIDS Scientist Exposes Dr. Fauci’s Medical Corruption
Kary died August 7, 2019 of pneumonia at the age of 74. You’ll see why he had to go before the big scamdemic op.
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/aids-was-a-hoax/
Now that we all know that AIDs was a complete hoax and that it was responsible for the death of thousands of Americans, let’s take a peek at how much of our tax payer dollars are STILL going toward AIDS research each year.
PEPFAR is the brainchild of Anthony Fauci. Deborah Birx currently heads it.
PEPFAR is rife with Fraud and Abuse. NIH also = Anthony Fauci.
EXPOSED - UNTOLD TRUTH ABOUT FEMA DEATH CAMPS
https://www.brighteon.com/909421a5-26b6-4e83-aa44-3d622a711806
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OGxBNy
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/EXPOSED---UNTOLD-TRUTH-ABOUT-FEMA-DEATH-CAMPS:6?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON
https://www.brighteon.com/3191e871-afef-48fe-b071-44135c244634
https://www.roxytube.com/v/JJgWD2
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/FEMA-EMPLOYEE-WARNS-OF-FINAL-DEPOPULATION-MOVE-COMING-SOON:f?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Not one single reference paper (scientific proof) exists proving that HIV is the cause or even a co-factor of AIDS.
Probably most, if not all, of the causes of AIDS are already known (for over 70 years) and HIV does not qualify as one of them.
HIV was decreed as the cause of AIDS by a politician and a virologist who has been found guilty of “scientific misconduct”.
Condoms cannot stop a disease that is caused by starvation and drugs.
As long as the deaths due to starvation are blamed on the “AIDS virus”, the responsibility of ineffectual and corrupt governments for the real cause will remain unchallenged, hundreds of billions of dollars will be wasted, and ineffectual and deadly treatments will be employed.
The studies on which the release of AZT was based are fraudulent.
DEADLY DECEPTION
a book by Robert E. Willner M.D., Ph.D.
http://whale.to/c/willner_deadly_dece…
Kary Mulis: Fauci is a Fraud and the way to get rid of AIDS is to stop funding it!
Former AIDS Scientist Exposes Dr. Fauci’s Medical Corruption
Kary died August 7, 2019 of pneumonia at the age of 74. You’ll see why he had to go before the big scamdemic op.
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/aids-was-a-hoax/
Now that we all know that AIDs was a complete hoax and that it was responsible for the death of thousands of Americans, let’s take a peek at how much of our tax payer dollars are STILL going toward AIDS research each year.
PEPFAR is the brainchild of Anthony Fauci. Deborah Birx currently heads it.
PEPFAR is rife with Fraud and Abuse. NIH also = Anthony Fauci.
EXPOSED - UNTOLD TRUTH ABOUT FEMA DEATH CAMPS
https://www.brighteon.com/909421a5-26b6-4e83-aa44-3d622a711806
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OGxBNy
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/EXPOSED---UNTOLD-TRUTH-ABOUT-FEMA-DEATH-CAMPS:6?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON
https://www.brighteon.com/3191e871-afef-48fe-b071-44135c244634
https://www.roxytube.com/v/JJgWD2
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/FEMA-EMPLOYEE-WARNS-OF-FINAL-DEPOPULATION-MOVE-COMING-SOON:f?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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