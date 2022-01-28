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Black Star-Superplume-Covid Bioweapon Report for 2022 Newsletter 04: January 27, 2022
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1005 views • January 28, 2022
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Four of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 48 gives us 16 events in three weeks that happened last in 2018 (Weeks 26-28) with an 8-mag quake, and three 7-mag quakes (V, P, NC); and 2015 (Weeks 33-35) with an 8-mag quake, and 2014 (Week’s 13-15) with an 8-mag quake and eight of the 7-mag quakes (C, C, C, P, SI, SI, M, P, also 18-20, 25-27 w/AL). The key here is that each of these 3-week periods included aftershocks from large-mag quakes, while we see none of those wrapping up the 2021 orbit cycle in Week’s 46-48. ..
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Austria canceled lockdown for unvaccinated! Denmark intents to take off all covid measurements/restrictions …
Submitted by Karen
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/austria-canceled-lockdown-for-unvaccinated-denmark-intents-to-take-off-all-covid-measurements-restrictions-till-februarypoland/
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Quebec Canada Bans Unvaxxed From Buying Groceries …
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/quebec-canada-bans-unvaxxed-buying-groceries-major-retailers-unless-accompanied-health-warden-will-ensure-buy-food-medicine/
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Situation Update, Jan 26th, 2022 -
Submitted by Terral
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/ec056ccc-e6df-45a6-b8e7-5889c09b052e
--
Covid Bioweapon
Written by Jerry and Terral
Hello Terral,
And greeting from Eastern WA. Yeah, I know I'm a dead man walking, but can't get the family to move....
Anyway, I was wondering, what articles or documents you had listed or stumbled across pre-2019, about a bioweapon being released upon the world. . .
--
Nano Silver Update
Written by Jason
God’s blessings Terral:
I wanted to let you know about my experience with the Nanosilver I had during the last few weeks. With the prevalence of Omicron, the bio-threat was brought into my house because my daughter is of school age…
--
Nano Silver Half Monster Box and Question
Written by John and Terral
Hi Terral:
When I press the button for the 1/2 monster box order for $375, the charge is either $115 or $175. I use my IPhone. I haven’t charged anything yet. What should I do?
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Four of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 48 gives us 16 events in three weeks that happened last in 2018 (Weeks 26-28) with an 8-mag quake, and three 7-mag quakes (V, P, NC); and 2015 (Weeks 33-35) with an 8-mag quake, and 2014 (Week’s 13-15) with an 8-mag quake and eight of the 7-mag quakes (C, C, C, P, SI, SI, M, P, also 18-20, 25-27 w/AL). The key here is that each of these 3-week periods included aftershocks from large-mag quakes, while we see none of those wrapping up the 2021 orbit cycle in Week’s 46-48. ..
--
Austria canceled lockdown for unvaccinated! Denmark intents to take off all covid measurements/restrictions …
Submitted by Karen
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/austria-canceled-lockdown-for-unvaccinated-denmark-intents-to-take-off-all-covid-measurements-restrictions-till-februarypoland/
--
Quebec Canada Bans Unvaxxed From Buying Groceries …
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/quebec-canada-bans-unvaxxed-buying-groceries-major-retailers-unless-accompanied-health-warden-will-ensure-buy-food-medicine/
--
Situation Update, Jan 26th, 2022 -
Submitted by Terral
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/ec056ccc-e6df-45a6-b8e7-5889c09b052e
--
Covid Bioweapon
Written by Jerry and Terral
Hello Terral,
And greeting from Eastern WA. Yeah, I know I'm a dead man walking, but can't get the family to move....
Anyway, I was wondering, what articles or documents you had listed or stumbled across pre-2019, about a bioweapon being released upon the world. . .
--
Nano Silver Update
Written by Jason
God’s blessings Terral:
I wanted to let you know about my experience with the Nanosilver I had during the last few weeks. With the prevalence of Omicron, the bio-threat was brought into my house because my daughter is of school age…
--
Nano Silver Half Monster Box and Question
Written by John and Terral
Hi Terral:
When I press the button for the 1/2 monster box order for $375, the charge is either $115 or $175. I use my IPhone. I haven’t charged anything yet. What should I do?
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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