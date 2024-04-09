Federal Gubment: No Oaths Of Office

Enemies Destroying U.S. Government From Within
* According to law, elected officials must swear an oath that they will support, defend, and bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
* Not one member of the existing cabinet has a valid oath of office; and it appears as if no elected official in the federal government has one.
* The signed and notarized copy of their oath of office is either non-existent, incomplete or fraudulent.
* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as incompetence, failures, errors etc.
* They are successfully executing one malevolent plot after another.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
Reese Reports | 5 April 2024
https://rumble.com/v4odz76-no-oaths-of-office-in-the-federal-government.html
