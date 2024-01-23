Create New Account
J6: Kamala Was At The DNC?!
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

J6 ‘Bomber’: A Major Scandal | Video Anomalies & Lies

* This makes no sense.

* What were they planning at the DNC?

* What was QueMala doing there?


• READ: Kamala Harris' Still Unexplained Presence At The DNC On January 6


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 23 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v48rjzl-theres-a-cold-civil-war-brewing-ep.-2171-01232024.html

