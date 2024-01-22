J6 'Bomber': A Major Scandal

J6 ‘Bomber’ Video: Anomalies & Lies
* Something really troubling is going on.
* Somebody is hiding something big.
* None of this is normal — or makes any sense.
• FBI & Secret Service Are Covering Up Their Role In Alleged January 6 “Pipe Bomb” Plot, New Evidence Suggests
• FBI Relied Heavily On Google Geofence Warrants In January 6 Investigations
• House Jan. 6 Committee Deleted More Than 100 Encrypted Files Days Before GOP Took Majority
• Jan. 6, 2021 DNC Pipe Bomb Discovery
The Dan Bongino Show | 22 January 2024
https://rumble.com/v48jthl-ep.-2170-something-serious-is-going-on-behind-the-scenes-ep.-2170-01222024.html
